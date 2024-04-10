"We called the desk, and they said their hotel was full and that I should sleep in the same bed as my mom (which, of course, I didn't want to do!). I was fuming! They said they couldn't get a bed until the next day (I told them to bring back the bed that I was already using).



We tried to find another hotel, but most of them were already booked up, so I had to just deal with it until they brought me another (more uncomfortable) bed the next day.

In the meantime, I wrote a review on Trip Advisor stating what happened, and they demanded that I take down my review!! Of course, I didn’t!!"

—sillylight62