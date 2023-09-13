  • Viral badge
15 Celebs Who Took Major Red Carpet Fashion Risks At The 2023 VMAs

Julia Fox's influence is everywhere...

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

This year's VMAs red carpet was filled with a ton of amazing looks. However, some of them were a little more experimental, risky, or unusual than others.

Here are 15 of the wildest red carpet looks from the 2023 VMAs:

1. Saweetie's Flintstones-chic bone dress:

her dress has a bone a the middrift and then at the neckline
Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty
closeup of the large bone at the neckline
Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

2. Tinashe's fully see-through mesh dress:

pasties covering her private parts underneath the sheer slip
Taylor Hill / Getty Images
tinashe posing with her back showing
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

3. Doja Cat's Halloween decor couture cobweb dress:

her dress looks like strings of fabric to resemble a cobweb on her
Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty
Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

4. Jared Leto's Julia Fox-esque look and silver fangs:

him wearing tall platform boots, a leather dress and a thick chocker necklace
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
closeup of his intense black eyeliner
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

5. Bebe Rexha's butt cutouts and horse tail:

the backside of her dress with butt cut outs and a long pony tail
Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty
John Nacion / WireImage / Via Getty

6. Cardi B's dress made of hair clips:

a long strapless dress made of different metal hair clips
Taylor Hill / Getty Images
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

7. Demi Lovato's exaggerated shoulder pads:

they&#x27;re wearing a long leather jacket with dramatic shoulder pads
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

8. Ashanti's turtle bra:

she&#x27;s wearing a long shiny dress with a turtle print bra
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images
closeup of her holding a purse that has a photo of her and nelly together
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

9. Doechii's baseball cap and arm warmers:

she&#x27;s wearing a dress with a long slit and deep-v neck and back cutout
Taylor Hill / Getty Images
Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Via Getty

10. Jimbo's feathery pink dress and unique headpiece:

Taylor Hill / Getty Images
closeup of jimbo
Catherine Powell / Getty Images for MTV

11. Sexxy Red's giant wad of cash, which was too big to fit in her little purse:

sexxy red bending over for the camera and holding money in her hand
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

12. Justina Valentine's bold blue bodysuit with fuzzy wrist cuffs:

her in the outfit backstage
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images
her posing with her back to the cameras
Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

13. Shenseea's fancy fur coat, which is giving modern Cruella De Vil vibes:

wearing a lingerie outfit with tights and long fur coat
Taylor Hill / Getty Images
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

14. Luxx Noir London's latex mini dress and big choker:

wearing a short leather dress and tall heels
Taylor Hill / Getty Images
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

15. And finally, Lil Uzi Vert's shorts with socks and sandals combo, which is giving "American tourist in Europe" vibes:

him in the baggy outfit with socks with his furry slides
Taylor Hill / Getty Images
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

I love to see celebs take a risk and try something outside the norm on the red carpet! Which unique look do you think was the best? Share your opinions in the comments!

