15 Celebs Who Took Major Red Carpet Fashion Risks At The 2023 VMAs

This year's VMAs red carpet was filled with a ton of amazing looks. However, some of them were a little more experimental, risky, or unusual than others.
Here are 15 of the wildest red carpet looks from the 2023 VMAs:
2.
Tinashe's fully see-through mesh dress:
3.
Doja Cat's Halloween decor couture cobweb dress:
4.
Jared Leto's Julia Fox-esque look and silver fangs:
7.
Demi Lovato's exaggerated shoulder pads:
9.
Doechii's baseball cap and arm warmers:
10.
Jimbo's feathery pink dress and unique headpiece:
11.
Sexxy Red's giant wad of cash, which was too big to fit in her little purse:
12.
Justina Valentine's bold blue bodysuit with fuzzy wrist cuffs:
13.
Shenseea's fancy fur coat, which is giving modern Cruella De Vil vibes:
14.
Luxx Noir London's latex mini dress and big choker:
15.
And finally, Lil Uzi Vert's shorts with socks and sandals combo, which is giving "American tourist in Europe" vibes:
I love to see celebs take a risk and try something outside the norm on the red carpet! Which unique look do you think was the best? Share your opinions in the comments!
Check out all of our VMAs coverage here.