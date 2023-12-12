"You can ask for tap water anywhere that sells alcohol, they must legally give it to you, even if you aren't a customer.



Jaywalking is not a crime. It's perfectly legal. Just do it safely.

With the NHS for tourists or anyone, there is no charge for certain types of treatment, such as A&E outpatient treatment, treatment for infectious diseases specified in the regulations, treatment of sexually transmitted infections, and family planning services.

Many large supermarkets are only open for limited hours on Sunday by law."

—crizzy444

"Also, pepper spray/mace is illegal."

