  • Quiz badge

Now That We've Had A Weekend To Digest "The Tortured Poets Department," It's Time To See How Your Opinions Stack Up Against Everyone Else's

"So Long, London" is an iconic Track 5, and I don't what anyone else says!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift

I haven't been able to stop thinking about Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department since it dropped on Friday, April 19.

Taylor with updo and dramatic ruffled attire poses against a filing cabinet backdrop
UMG / Taylor Swift / Via youtube.com

Now that we've had a weekend to digest it, I'm curious how everyone's opinions stack up!

Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions

Do you agree with the majority here? What's your most unpopular The Tortured Poets Department opinion? Let us know in the comments!

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions