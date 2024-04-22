BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out!
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
I haven't been able to stop thinking about Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department since it dropped on Friday, April 19.
Now that we've had a weekend to digest it, I'm curious how everyone's opinions stack up!
Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
Do you agree with the majority here? What's your most unpopular The Tortured Poets Department opinion? Let us know in the comments!
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions