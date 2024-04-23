27 Hilarious "You Wouldn't Last An Hour In The Asylum Where They Raised Me" Tweets I'm Screenshotting And Sending To My Friends RN

"You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me," and the "asylum" is just any 2010s Tumblr-adjacent piece of media.

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift

Since Taylor Swift dropped The Tortured Poets Department, fans have been obsessively dissecting and discussing all of her new lyrics. However, one line from "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" has breached containment.

Taylor Swift performing on stage in a sparkly bodysuit with a crowd in the background
Graham Denholm / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Across Twitter, "You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me" has quickly become a meme, and it's pretty funny — especially for the chronically online.

Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
in music video scene, Taylor in a stylish gown, bound by chains, with a dramatic expression
UMG / Taylor Swfit / Via youtube.com

So, here are 27 of the best tweets using "You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me":

If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

1.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/IqeK5G47l9

— danielle ⸆⸉ (@fvckmeupflorida) April 21, 2024
Tati Westbrook / James Charles / Jeffree Star / Shane Dawson / YouTube / Via youtube.com

2.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/04eNpOJNPU

— Oli🌻comms open (@olikisho) April 23, 2024
Nintendo / Via Twitter: @olikisho

3.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/OdMAMql95D

— jess ⎕ |-/ (@trumanpotb) April 20, 2024
Tumblr / Via tumblr.com

4.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/akmvIX3EjZ

— ColeyDoesThings😋✨ (@theroleycoley) April 21, 2024
FanFiction.net / Via fanfiction.net

5.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/6L7ChY3KcF

— iza (@wIwsfilm) April 20, 2024
ABC / Via Twitter: @wIwsfilm

6.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/T91X94enqT

— ruby (@minorlyswift) April 21, 2024
Ticketmaster / Via Twitter: @minorlyswift

7.

You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/YMeSii4jTj

— Victor (taylors version)🇵🇸 (@victorinluv) April 20, 2024
Fox / Via x.com

8.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/YCh5f1drcu

— rosie (@feelingsstores) April 22, 2024
StarKid Productions / Via youtube.com

9.

you wouldnt last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/Uno1QRNgg2

— mai (@delenacastaways) April 21, 2024
The CW / Via Twitter: @delenacastaways

10.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/jXEgUPyZ9Z

— zoie janelle 🌙💫 (@zoiejanelle) April 22, 2024
HarperCollins / Via Twitter: @zoiejanelle

11.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me (one direction stan twitter 2012-2014)

— floor ◟̽◞̽ (@Tomlinbucks) April 20, 2024
Twitter: @Tomlinbucks

12.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/737Yi0ch4B

— gab (@f1ghtmi1k) April 21, 2024
FX / Via x.com

13.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/C0AYIMZeRS

— avary 🎀 (@kyoruyeye) April 21, 2024
Nippon TV / Funimation Channel / Via Twitter: @kyoruyeye

14.

you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/rh2ZsreyOJ

— hatsune mitski (@zephanijong) April 23, 2024
AmazingPhil / Via youtube.com

15.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/etiSOlSgjD

— red-hot audie 🪲 (@slittening) April 20, 2024
DanAndPhilGAMES / Via youtube.com

16.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me https://t.co/7yQ9KSALxk

— min (@_jeonsplace) April 21, 2024
BigHit Music / Via x.com

17.

you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me (soy la hermana del medio)

— Emma Geikie (@emmageikie) April 21, 2024
Twitter: @emmageikie
"I'm the middle sister."

18.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/pxB8VX66k5

— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) April 21, 2024
PBS / Via x.com

19.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/mvx7TJ434n

— leyla 🍒 (@leylanocontext) April 19, 2024
Fox / Via Twitter: @leylanocontext

20.

you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/0WkTGCRnIq

— % (@idolflashdrive) April 23, 2024
BlockBerryCreative / Via youtube.com

21.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/R5Xw5u1uNz

— vectra 🫒 (@joobiecore) April 23, 2024
TWOTUCKGOM / Starship Entertainment / Via x.com

22.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/U1QMjRUugO

— Pheonixmaster1 (@Pheonixmaster1) April 23, 2024
Twitter: @Pheonixmaster1 / Via Twitter: @Pheonixmaster1

23.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/zdwvFI3Zwz

— rebecca💖geoff+gavin (@geoffslaugh) April 20, 2024
Rooster Teeth / Achievement Hunter / Via x.com

24.

Taylor said “You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me,” and every ex-fundamentalist kid stood up and said “girl, same.”

— Melissa Stewart (@LissaJoStewart) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @LissaJoStewart

25.

you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me (loki s1 amnesia trope cliffhanger) pic.twitter.com/3y8AIizm3m

— melissa ☆ (@Iokistime) April 22, 2024
Marvel / Disney+

26.

you wouldn't last an hour in the insane asylum where they raised me (booktube circa 2012-2016) pic.twitter.com/gD3GfStMD5

— a (dil)emma ✨️ ADD DOTT ON GR! (@emmailene_) April 23, 2024
Via Twitter: @emmailene_

27. And finally:

“you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me” #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/fWE6TDAchI

— lucrezia 🐍 ttpd!! (@diecimilascaIe) April 19, 2024
Rolling Stone / Via rollingstone.com
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions