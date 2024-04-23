Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
Since Taylor Swift dropped The Tortured Poets Department, fans have been obsessively dissecting and discussing all of her new lyrics. However, one line from "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" has breached containment.
Across Twitter, "You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me" has quickly become a meme, and it's pretty funny — especially for the chronically online.
Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
So, here are 27 of the best tweets using "You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me":
If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions