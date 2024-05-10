Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
Last night, Thursday, May 9, Taylor Swift recommenced The Eras Tour in Paris after a two-month break. She surprised fans worldwide with a lot of key changes to her show — including literally levitating down the stage!
As part of her new The Tortured Poets Department set, Taylor performed "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" — which includes the lyrics, "So I leap from the gallows and I levitate down your street." And Taylor took those lyrics literally!
Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
Like magic, she floated above the stage. But she didn't remain stationary. She moved up and down the stage.
She even spun around!
Obviously, Taylor isn't actually magical (at least as far as we know), but thanks to my middle school friend's magician phase, I'm pretty sure I know how she accomplished the optical illusion — mirrors!
There's a science to it. On an episode of his Impossible Science YouTube series, world champion magician Jason Latimer used a similar illusion to deter porch pirates.
In the video, he attached mirrors to a table, making the packages inside it appear invisible. Here's the full video if you want to watch him build it and explain it more in-depth:
So, essentially, I'm fairly certain Taylor was raised up on a platform made of mirrors, so it appeared invisible beneath her.
Now for how it moved around like that...that might just be actual magic (or maybe it uses a technology similar to the trackless rides at Disney Parks, like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in EPCOT).
Honestly, it should come as no surprise that Taylor made such big changes to The Eras Tour post-TTPD. In her 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana, she said, "Everyone's a shiny new toy for two years. The female artists that I know have reinvented themselves 20 times more than the male artists. We have to, or else you're out of a job."
Naturally, the Swifties have been OBSESSED with Taylor's "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" performance.
You can watch the full clip of Taylor's "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" performance on Chris Olsen's TikTok here.
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions