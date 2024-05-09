17 Things Taylor Swift Cut, Changed, Or Added To The Eras Tour Today, Including "TTPD"

Hot Topic
Today, Taylor Swift kicked off her first show of The Eras Tour since her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, dropped in April. Though we're already a year into this tour, Taylor really decided to shake things up for this next leg, and — honestly — it kinda feels like a whole new show. Here are all the things she added, cut, or changed:
1. She debuted a new orangish-red bodysuit and blazer for her Lover set.
2. Like in the Disney+ version of her concert film, she cut "The Archer," ending the Lover era with its titular song.
3. The Fearless era got a new black, gold, and silver dress, too.
4. She switched up the order of the eras in the show, with Red now directly following Fearless as the third era of the concert. Previously, Evermore came third.
5. She debuted a new Red shirt, which reads "This Is Not Taylor's Version."
6. She also stunned in a new, ever-so-slightly different Red bodysuit.
8. "Long Live" was cut from the setlist, making the Speak Now era once again just one song — "Enchanted."
9. The fifth era of the show is now Reputation.
10. Folklore and Evermore have been combined, making Folkmore the sixth era in the show.
11. She debuted a new yellow dress for Folkmore, as well.
12. With the combination of Folklore and Evermore, the setlist has changed, with "The 1," "The Last Great American Dynasty," "'Tis The Damn Season," and "Tolerate It" being cut.
13. 1989 is now the seventh era, during which she debuted a new pink and blue outfit.
14. Instead of moving into surprise songs after 1989, The Tortured Poets Department has been added to the show, kicking off with "But Daddy I Love Him."
15. She debuted three new — and, might I say, instantly iconic — outfits for the new era.
16. She followed TTPD up with her acoustic set, during which she still performs one song on guitar and one on piano. During it, she also debuted a new pink dress.
17. And, as always, the show ended with Midnights, during which she debuted a new bodysuit. Fortunately, there were no changes to the era's setlist.
That's all, folks! Here's a little summary of all the songs she added/cut:
I'm curious — how do you feel about the changes she made to the setlist? As an Evermore girlie, I am personally a little gutted by the cuts, but I could not be happier with her TTPD additions. Tell me your take in the comments below!
