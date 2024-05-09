  • Viral badge

17 Things Taylor Swift Cut, Changed, Or Added To The Eras Tour Today, Including "TTPD"

In my humble Swiftie opinion, she added the perfect songs to the Tortured Poets Department set.

Today, Taylor Swift kicked off her first show of The Eras Tour since her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, dropped in April. Though we're already a year into this tour, Taylor really decided to shake things up for this next leg, and — honestly — it kinda feels like a whole new show. Here are all the things she added, cut, or changed:

1. She debuted a new orangish-red bodysuit and blazer for her Lover set.

Taylor Swift onstage
Julien De Rosa / AFP via Getty Images
Taylor Swift performs on stage in a sparkling outfit with dancers
Julien De Rosa / AFP via Getty Images
2. Like in the Disney+ version of her concert film, she cut "The Archer," ending the Lover era with its titular song.

Taylor Swift onstage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

3. The Fearless era got a new black, gold, and silver dress, too.

Taylor Swift playing guitar onstage, wearing a sparkling fringe dress, in a dynamic performance stance
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

4. She switched up the order of the eras in the show, with Red now directly following Fearless as the third era of the concert. Previously, Evermore came third.

Taylor Swift onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

5. She debuted a new Red shirt, which reads "This Is Not Taylor's Version."

Taylor Swift onstage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

6. She also stunned in a new, ever-so-slightly different Red bodysuit.

Taylor Swift performing on stage with dancers all dressed in red
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

7. Up next after Red is Speak Now, which takes the place of Reputation as the fourth era in the show. She also debuted a new pink dress for the era.

🚨| New "Speak Now" dress #ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/zS8hv4d46C

— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 9, 2024
Twitter: @TheSwiftSociety
The set starts with a new, longer intro, in which her dancers perform in gorgeous purple dresses. You can watch it here.

8. "Long Live" was cut from the setlist, making the Speak Now era once again just one song — "Enchanted."

Taylor Swift performs onstage with a guitar, wearing a sparkling fringe dress
John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

9. The fifth era of the show is now Reputation.

Taylor Swift onstage
Buda Mendes / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Though she's made a ton of outfit changes in today's show, the red Rep jumpsuit lives on!

10. Folklore and Evermore have been combined, making Folkmore the sixth era in the show.

Two side-by-side photos of Taylor Swift performing, left in a white dress and right in a mustard dress with guitar
Ashok Kumar/TAS24 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management / Omar Vega/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The era starts with a new intro bridging it with Reputation via a snake slithering through the woods. You can watch it here.

11. She debuted a new yellow dress for Folkmore, as well.

Taylor Swift onstage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

It very much has the energy of if you combined the cream Folklore dress with the gold Evermore dress.

Taylor Swift onstage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

12. With the combination of Folklore and Evermore, the setlist has changed, with "The 1," "The Last Great American Dynasty," "'Tis The Damn Season," and "Tolerate It" being cut.

Taylor Swift onstage
Buda Mendes / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The new order is: 

"Cardigan"

"Betty" (shortened version)

"Champagne Problems"

"August"

"Illicit Affairs"

"My Tears Ricochet"

"Marjorie"

"Willow"

13. 1989 is now the seventh era, during which she debuted a new pink and blue outfit.

Taylor Swift onstage
@chris / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

14. Instead of moving into surprise songs after 1989, The Tortured Poets Department has been added to the show, kicking off with "But Daddy I Love Him."

Taylor Swift onstage
@chris / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Here's the setlist:

"But Daddy I Love Him"

"So High School" (snippet)

"Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

"Down Bad" 

"Fortnight"

"The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"

"I Can Do It with a Broken Heart"

15. She debuted three new — and, might I say, instantly iconic — outfits for the new era.

Taylor Swift performs on stage in a voluminous dress with backup singers in similar attire
@chris / TikTok / Via tiktok.com
Taylor Swift onstage
@chris / TikTok / Via tiktok.com
Taylor Swift onstage
@chris / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

16. She followed TTPD up with her acoustic set, during which she still performs one song on guitar and one on piano. During it, she also debuted a new pink dress.

Taylor Swift performs onstage with acoustic guitar, wearing a pink dress
Lisa Lake / Getty Images for TAS

For Paris N1, she fittingly performed "Paris" from Midnights on guitar and "loml" from The Tortured Poets Department on piano.

17. And, as always, the show ended with Midnights, during which she debuted a new bodysuit. Fortunately, there were no changes to the era's setlist.

Taylor Swift onstage
@chris / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

That's all, folks! Here's a little summary of all the songs she added/cut:

Graphic listing Taylor Swift&#x27;s songs categorized as &#x27;Cuts&#x27;, &#x27;Additions&#x27;, and her album &#x27;Eras in Order&#x27;
Katsumi Murouchi / Getty Images

I'm curious — how do you feel about the changes she made to the setlist? As an Evermore girlie, I am personally a little gutted by the cuts, but I could not be happier with her TTPD additions. Tell me your take in the comments below!

