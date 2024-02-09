Skip To Content
    Taylor Swift Almost Fell Off Her Eras Tour Set In Tokyo, And This Is How She Reacted

    "Everything's fine. Everything's great. I'm just so happy that I didn't fall off the folklore cabin."

    Kristen Harris
    by Kristen Harris

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you've seen Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour live or even just watched the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie, then I'm sure you're familiar with the folklore cabin.

    taylor singing on top of a cabin on stage
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Taylor and her dancers perform in and on top of the cabin during her folklore set.

    During her Friday, Feb. 9 show in Tokyo, Taylor had a little mishap with the setpiece. As an instrumental part of "The 1" played, she walked down the roof — and slipped. Luckily, she caught herself before completely falling off.

    karmaisacat.1989 / Via tiktok.com

    Later, once she was safely inside the cabin, she told her audience, "[I almost fell off] the folklore cabin. But I didn't, and that's the lesson."

    Twitter: @swifferupdates

    "Ugh," she said. "My life flashed before my eyes. Yeah, no, I'm good. It's all good. Everything's fine. Everything's great. I'm just so happy that I didn't fall off the folklore cabin, you know what I mean?"

    taylor singing inside the cabin
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    With a sigh of relief, she planted her hands on her hips, and said, "What a great night in Tokyo!"

    closeup of her singing on top of the cabin
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Picking up her guitar, she continued, "Right as I was taking my harness off, too. It was really, just...Anyway, um, so folklore is an album I'm very proud of!"

    Fernando Leon / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Then, ever the true professional, she continued sharing the backstory of how her creative process behind writing the album.

    taylor sitting on the steps on stage
    Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    However, this isn't the first mishap she's had in Tokyo. Two days earlier, she nearly fell off her chair while performing "Vigilante Shit."

    taylor looking back at the audience while sitting backwards on a chair
    Christopher Jue / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Again, if you've seen the concert or the movie, I'm sure you know which part of the dance I'm talking about — Taylor straddles the chair then sinks down slowly.

    John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    This time, she seemingly lost her footing a little. Thankfully, there was, you know, a chair right there to catch her.

    @wigconnicc / Via tiktok.com

    At this point, I'd tell her that all of her Christian Louboutin heels are so beautiful, but it might be time to ask the designer to bejewel some non-slip shoes.

    Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Yes, I know non-slip shoes are generally super ugly, but they do make heels! I wore some at a previous restaurant job. They weren't the cutest, but they were comfy, and they saved my neck on the slippery floor.

    Taylor's last show in Tokyo is Feb. 10, so hopefully she can make it through and get back to the US in time for the Super Bowl in one piece!

    Christopher Jue / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management