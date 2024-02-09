If you've seen Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour live or even just watched the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie, then I'm sure you're familiar with the folklore cabin.
Taylor and her dancers perform in and on top of the cabin during her folklore set.
During her Friday, Feb. 9 show in Tokyo, Taylor had a little mishap with the setpiece. As an instrumental part of "The 1" played, she walked down the roof — and slipped. Luckily, she caught herself before completely falling off.
Later, once she was safely inside the cabin, she told her audience, "[I almost fell off] the folklore cabin. But I didn't, and that's the lesson."
"Ugh," she said. "My life flashed before my eyes. Yeah, no, I'm good. It's all good. Everything's fine. Everything's great. I'm just so happy that I didn't fall off the folklore cabin, you know what I mean?"
With a sigh of relief, she planted her hands on her hips, and said, "What a great night in Tokyo!"
Picking up her guitar, she continued, "Right as I was taking my harness off, too. It was really, just...Anyway, um, so folklore is an album I'm very proud of!"
Then, ever the true professional, she continued sharing the backstory of how her creative process behind writing the album.
However, this isn't the first mishap she's had in Tokyo. Two days earlier, she nearly fell off her chair while performing "Vigilante Shit."
Again, if you've seen the concert or the movie, I'm sure you know which part of the dance I'm talking about — Taylor straddles the chair then sinks down slowly.
This time, she seemingly lost her footing a little. Thankfully, there was, you know, a chair right there to catch her.
At this point, I'd tell her that all of her Christian Louboutin heels are so beautiful, but it might be time to ask the designer to bejewel some non-slip shoes.
Yes, I know non-slip shoes are generally super ugly, but they do make heels! I wore some at a previous restaurant job. They weren't the cutest, but they were comfy, and they saved my neck on the slippery floor.