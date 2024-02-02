Skip To Content
    Here's What The Embassy Of Japan Said About Whether Taylor Swift Can Make It To The Super Bowl In Time

    That's a long flight!

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship to head to the Super Bowl, where they'll face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

    Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

    Unexpectedly, the Chiefs' upcoming Super Bowl appearance ignited a major question of international aviation that now has the Embassy of Japan weighing in.

    Rob Carr / Getty Images

    That question is: Can Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, make it in time from her concert in Tokyo on Feb. 10 to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11?

    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    Months ago, Taylor announced a four-night run of her Eras Tour in Tokyo as part of her international concert dates, with the last date of the Tokyo shows scheduled for Feb. 10.

    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    In her free time, Taylor has routinely attended Chiefs games across the US this NFL season to support Travis and the team, including Sunday's game.

    Patrick Smith / Getty Images

    Now, the Embassy of Japan has joined the ongoing conversation about whether Taylor can make the journey from Tokyo to Las Vegas, which includes passing through numerous time zones.

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    In a statement released on Feb. 2, the Embassy noted they're "aware of recent media reports" regarding Taylor's potential Super Bowl travels. They then noted they believe she can make it from Tokyo to Las Vegas in time.

    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    "Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins," they said.

    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    "We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red," the Embassy concluded.

    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    So, there you have it. It's all doable, according to the Embassy. It's worth noting that Taylor has not publicly said if she's planning to attend the Super Bowl.

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    You can read the Embassy's statement in full below: