On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship to head to the Super Bowl, where they'll face off against the San Francisco 49ers.
Unexpectedly, the Chiefs' upcoming Super Bowl appearance ignited a major question of international aviation that now has the Embassy of Japan weighing in.
That question is: Can Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, make it in time from her concert in Tokyo on Feb. 10 to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11?
Months ago, Taylor announced a four-night run of her Eras Tour in Tokyo as part of her international concert dates, with the last date of the Tokyo shows scheduled for Feb. 10.
In her free time, Taylor has routinely attended Chiefs games across the US this NFL season to support Travis and the team, including Sunday's game.
Now, the Embassy of Japan has joined the ongoing conversation about whether Taylor can make the journey from Tokyo to Las Vegas, which includes passing through numerous time zones.
In a statement released on Feb. 2, the Embassy noted they're "aware of recent media reports" regarding Taylor's potential Super Bowl travels. They then noted they believe she can make it from Tokyo to Las Vegas in time.
"Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins," they said.
"We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red," the Embassy concluded.
So, there you have it. It's all doable, according to the Embassy. It's worth noting that Taylor has not publicly said if she's planning to attend the Super Bowl.
You can read the Embassy's statement in full below: