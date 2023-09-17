While vacationing with friends and family is fun, I also really enjoy solo traveling. So far, I've only been to a few cities in the US and the UK, but I really want to expand my horizons and visit places outside of the US and Europe.
Latin America is full of so many beautiful, interesting places, so I'd love to know some of your top tips for solo traveling there!
For example, maybe you discovered that your favorite destination is extra beautiful at a certain time of year.
Or maybe you found a certain "hidden gem" restaurant, locally owned hotel, or small business you'd love to see more people support.
Or maybe there's a certain item of clothing or helpful gadget you wished you would've packed.
What advice would you give to people who are planning to solo travel in Latin America? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.