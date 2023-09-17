  • Add Yours badge

If You've Solo Traveled In Latin America, Tell Us What You Wish You Knew Before Your Trip

Share your top tips with us!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

While vacationing with friends and family is fun, I also really enjoy solo traveling. So far, I've only been to a few cities in the US and the UK, but I really want to expand my horizons and visit places outside of the US and Europe.

cartoon saying, i want us to get out and see the world
Illuminations / Via giphy.com

Latin America is full of so many beautiful, interesting places, so I'd love to know some of your top tips for solo traveling there!

For example, maybe you discovered that your favorite destination is extra beautiful at a certain time of year.

mountains during sunset
Walter Bibikow / Getty Images

Or maybe you found a certain "hidden gem" restaurant, locally owned hotel, or small business you'd love to see more people support.

person in a hotel pool
Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

Or maybe there's a certain item of clothing or helpful gadget you wished you would've packed.

person using binoculars to look at mountians
Mb Photography / Getty Images

What advice would you give to people who are planning to solo travel in Latin America? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

Join BuzzFeed in celebrating Latine Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15.

Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed