While watching game shows at home, many viewers love to play along. However, most of them would never actually apply to be on such a show — and even fewer actually get accepted. For those of us who are content to watch from our couches, it's interesting to hear from an actual contestant's perspective.
For example, maybe you went on Jeopardy!, and, even though you're super short IRL, you and your 6'5" competitor appeared to be the same height on TV because you had to stand on an "adjustable platform" behind your podium.
Or maybe you were a Wheel of Fortune contestant in the early days, back when Pat Sajak and Vanna White used to get so drunk that they'd reportedly, as Pat told Highly Questionable, "have trouble recognizing the alphabet."
If you've ever been on a game show, tell us about the behind-the-scenes secrets you learned! What surprised you the most about your experience? Share your stories in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!