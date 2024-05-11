As a music fan, there's nothing more disappointing than when your favorite artist finally drops an album you've been waiting for...only for it to sound severely disappointing (even if, like me, you have terrible taste).
For example, in 2022, I went through a big (and honestly cringey) Charlie Puth phase, but I couldn't make it through his album Charlie — even though there are only seven songs. IMO, the rest of the tracks just didn't hold a candle to "Smells Like Me," and I haven't really listened to him since.
And I've felt similarly about almost every post-2015 Fall Out Boy release. They're not bad — they just don't have the same oomph as their earlier stuff IMO.
And when I was younger, I was a big Demi Lovato fan, but their fourth album, Demi, felt like such a departure from their previous work that I stopped caring about their music altogether.
Which overhyped album were you super excited for, only to end up being super disappointed once it was released? Why? Let me know in the comments, and you may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!