"You also meet doctors desperately trying to find treatments for terminally ill patients under a culture of relentless anti-gay mindsets that see the disease as divine punishment. You meet the children of IV drug users who never get to leave the hospital in their short lives. You meet partners watching their loved one die, unable to have any rights to decide their burial or funeral because gay marriage was illegal.

It takes something often portrayed like an after-school special and makes it very real in all its ugliness. I think I cried every chapter, but it made me understand the horrific traumas suffered by older members of the LGBTQ community and how far we’ve come."

—omgitsaclaire

