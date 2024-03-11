Hot Topic
At the 2024 Academy Awards, Liza Koshy wore a gorgeous custom Marchesa Couture gown with a long train.
After posing for the photographers, Liza began to walk away...only to lose her balance and fall backwards.
I feel like the same thing would've happened to many of us in that situation. I know I wouldn't be able to take a single step in those shoes!
Onlookers gasped, but Liza handled the situation with humor and grace. Smiling, she said, "That's alright. We're good down here, too."
As a few people jumped in to help her get back up and fix her dress, she joked, "There was a manhole! Y'all saw that?"
Then, Liza referenced Jennifer Lawrence's infamous Oscars fall.
Back in 2013, as Jennifer Lawrence climbed the stairs to accept her Best Actress award, she tripped and fell face-first.
Plenty of people accused her of staging it, but she clarified it was accidental because she forgot how to walk in her Dior ballgown and started thinking about cake instead.
She told W Magazine, "I was at the Oscars, waiting to hear if my name was called, and I kept thinking, Cakewalk, cakewalk, cakewalk. I thought, Why is ‘cakewalk’ stuck in my head? And then, as I started to walk up the stairs and the fabric from my dress tucked under my feet, I realized my stylist had told me, ‘Kick, walk, kick, walk.’ You are supposed to kick the dress out while you walk, and I totally forgot because I was thinking about cake! And that’s why I fell."
Speaking to Amelia, Liza joked that she'd created a main character moment for herself.
Then, in classic Amelia fashion, the interviewer made an awkward joke, which Liza played off perfectly.
Watch the full interview clip below:
I think Liza handled her fall perfectly, and now I want her and Amelia to cohost the Oscars next year!
