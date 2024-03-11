Skip To Content
Liza Koshy Absolutely Ate It On The Oscars Red Carpet, And After Seeing Her Massive Shoes, I'm Not Surprised

"I'm joining a legendary group of women, like J. Law."

by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

At the 2024 Academy Awards, Liza Koshy wore a gorgeous custom Marchesa Couture gown with a long train.

Liza in elegant off-shoulder mermaid gown poses on the red carpet
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Her stunning look was styled by Jacqueline Zenere.

After posing for the photographers, Liza began to walk away...only to lose her balance and fall backwards.

Liza falls flat on her butt
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

I feel like the same thing would've happened to many of us in that situation. I know I wouldn't be able to take a single step in those shoes!

Liza wears massive platform stilettos
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Onlookers gasped, but Liza handled the situation with humor and grace. Smiling, she said, "That's alright. We're good down here, too."

Liza smiles from her seated position on the carpet
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

As a few people jumped in to help her get back up and fix her dress, she joked, "There was a manhole! Y'all saw that?"

Liza in elegant gown being assisted up by two people on the red carpet
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Later, Liza joked about her tumble with Oscars Ambassador Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Liza asks Amelia if she saw her eat it
The Academy / Via Twitter: @TheAcademy
Upper photo: TV host interviewing a celebrity. Liza&#x27;s caption reads, &quot;I fell.&quot;Lower photo: Amelia reacts with surprise. Caption, &quot;Oh! What?&quot;
The Academy / Via Twitter: @TheAcademy

Then, Liza referenced Jennifer Lawrence's infamous Oscars fall.

Liza says she&#x27;s joining a legendary group of women like j law
The Academy / Via Twitter: @TheAcademy

Back in 2013, as Jennifer Lawrence climbed the stairs to accept her Best Actress award, she tripped and fell face-first.

Jennifer Lawrence in a voluminous gown trips on stairs at an event
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Plenty of people accused her of staging it, but she clarified it was accidental because she forgot how to walk in her Dior ballgown and started thinking about cake instead.

Jennifer in strapless gown being assisted by two people onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She told W Magazine, "I was at the Oscars, waiting to hear if my name was called, and I kept thinking, Cakewalk, cakewalk, cakewalk. I thought, Why is ‘cakewalk’ stuck in my head? And then, as I started to walk up the stairs and the fabric from my dress tucked under my feet, I realized my stylist had told me, ‘Kick, walk, kick, walk.’ You are supposed to kick the dress out while you walk, and I totally forgot because I was thinking about cake! And that’s why I fell."

Speaking to Amelia, Liza joked that she'd created a main character moment for herself.

Liza jokes that she made a whole moment of her fall
The Academy / Via Twitter: @TheAcademy
Amelia jokes that Liza was meant to fall
The Academy / Via Twitter: @TheAcademy

Then, in classic Amelia fashion, the interviewer made an awkward joke, which Liza played off perfectly.

Amelia jokes that Liza was trying to smell the carpet, and Liza says it smells like Amelia&#x27;s feet
The Academy / Via Twitter: @TheAcademy

Watch the full interview clip below:

The Academy / Via Twitter: @TheAcademy

I think Liza handled her fall perfectly, and now I want her and Amelia to cohost the Oscars next year!

The two wo women interviewing on red carpet, Amelia in crystal-embellished gown, Liza in off-shoulder ruched dress
The Academy / Via Twitter: @TheAcademy

Check out the rest of our Oscars coverage here.

