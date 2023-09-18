11 Times Celebs Or Hosts Actually Got Up And Walked Off A Late Night Show

Late night shows are usually lighthearted, but sometimes, things get unexpectedly intense. Occasionally, a host's joke or question will upset their guest so much that they walk off, but other times, the host gets so fed up with their guest's antics that they leave their own set.
Here are 11 times guests or hosts got fed up and walked off a late night show:
1. On a 1972 episode of The Dick Cavett Show, Lily Tomlin walked out after her fellow guest, Medical Center actor Chad Everett, made a sexist joke about his own wife.
The full interview is below, with this part starting at the 6:34 mark:
2. When Crispin Glover appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman in 1987, he behaved wildly. After he kicked extremely close to David's head, the host excused himself from the set.
Here's the full interview, with the kick happening at the 3:25 mark:
3. When The Bee Gees appeared on Clive Anderson All Talk in 1997, the host kept poking fun at their music. When he forgot one of their hit records, it was a breaking point for Barry Gibb, who led his brothers on a walkout.
Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 5:23 mark:
4. During a 1989 roundtable discussion about comedy on The Late Show, Making Out actor Keith Allen argued with the other guests, made racially charged remarks to writer Farrukh Dhondy, shouted at a producer, then stormed off.
Here's the full clip (warning: flashing screen):
5. In 2007, Dr. Jan Adams — a plastic surgeon who famously operated on Kanye West's mother, Donda — ended his appearance on Larry King Live very quickly after explaining that the West family had sent him a letter asking him not to do the show.
Here's the full clip:
6. On a 1998 episode of The Late Late Show, the amount of airtime that country singer Waylon Jennings was promised was cut by 2/3 as the first guest's interview ran over. So, he left the studio before his interview.
Here's the full video, with this announcement happening at the 27:43 mark:
7. In 2015, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie walked off The Tonight Show after Jimmy Fallon interrupted his story to make a fat joke.
Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 1:22 mark:
8. When Donald Trump appeared on Late Night with Conan O'Brien for the first time in 1997, Conan embarrassed him by making him reveal he had a condom in his pocket.
The host later told Rolling Stone, "He was pissed. He was really mad. I went to commercial. He stood up. I don't think he said goodbye to me, and he walked over to my producer and said, 'That's the last time I'm gonna be on this fucking show. He humiliated me in front of everybody.' He stormed out."
"Cut to me seven more times [over the years]: 'Ladies and gentlemen, Donald Trump!' He got over it, clearly," he said.