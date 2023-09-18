  • Viral badge

11 Times Celebs Or Hosts Actually Got Up And Walked Off A Late Night Show

During a 1989 roundtable discussion about comedy on The Late Show, Keith Allen argued with the other guests until a producer jokingly told him to shut up because she didn't like his show. In response, he screamed, "HOW DARE YOU?" and called her names before storming off.

Late night shows are usually lighthearted, but sometimes, things get unexpectedly intense. Occasionally, a host's joke or question will upset their guest so much that they walk off, but other times, the host gets so fed up with their guest's antics that they leave their own set.

Here are 11 times guests or hosts got fed up and walked off a late night show:

1. On a 1972 episode of The Dick Cavett Show, Lily Tomlin walked out after her fellow guest, Medical Center actor Chad Everett, made a sexist joke about his own wife.

chad saying he owns his wife and lily walking off
The full interview is below, with this part starting at the 6:34 mark:

2. When Crispin Glover appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman in 1987, he behaved wildly. After he kicked extremely close to David's head, the host excused himself from the set.

crispin kicking high and dave walking off saying he&#x27;ll be right back
Here's the full interview, with the kick happening at the 3:25 mark:

3. When The Bee Gees appeared on Clive Anderson All Talk in 1997, the host kept poking fun at their music. When he forgot one of their hit records, it was a breaking point for Barry Gibb, who led his brothers on a walkout.

the brothers walking off the show
Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 5:23 mark:

4. During a 1989 roundtable discussion about comedy on The Late Show, Making Out actor Keith Allen argued with the other guests, made racially charged remarks to writer Farrukh Dhondy, shouted at a producer, then stormed off.

keith walking off set
keith continuing to yell at the producer as he walks off
Here's the full clip (warning: flashing screen):

5. In 2007, Dr. Jan Adams — a plastic surgeon who famously operated on Kanye West's mother, Donda — ended his appearance on Larry King Live very quickly after explaining that the West family had sent him a letter asking him not to do the show.

dr. adams getting up to leave after saying he wants to honor the west family wishes
Here's the full clip:

6. On a 1998 episode of The Late Late Show, the amount of airtime that country singer Waylon Jennings was promised was cut by 2/3 as the first guest's interview ran over. So, he left the studio before his interview.

the host letting the audience know that waylon has left and won&#x27;t be doing the interview
Here's the full video, with this announcement happening at the 27:43 mark:

7. In 2015, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie walked off The Tonight Show after Jimmy Fallon interrupted his story to make a fat joke.

jimmy interrupting and christie getting up to leave saying good night to the audience
Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 1:22 mark:

8. When Donald Trump appeared on Late Night with Conan O'Brien for the first time in 1997, Conan embarrassed him by making him reveal he had a condom in his pocket.

conan asking what&#x27;s in his pocket and trump saying, safe sex everybody
The host later told Rolling Stone, "He was pissed. He was really mad. I went to commercial. He stood up. I don't think he said goodbye to me, and he walked over to my producer and said, 'That's the last time I'm gonna be on this fucking show. He humiliated me in front of everybody.' He stormed out."

closeup of conan
"Cut to me seven more times [over the years]: 'Ladies and gentlemen, Donald Trump!' He got over it, clearly," he said.

On late night shows, walkouts aren't always serious. Sometimes, hosts and their guests conspire to stage a dramatic exit as part of a bit.

9. On a 2018 episode of The Late Show, David Cross brought up his and Stephen Colbert's days in the The Dana Carvey Sketch Show writers' room. When Stephen misremembered who wrote a specific sketch, David jokingly walked off the set. Stephen and the camera followed.

david walking out and telling stephen to bring the other guy he named
Here's the full video, with this bit starting at the 2:18 mark:

10. In 2014, Joan Rivers famously stormed out of a CNN interview, so when she visited the Late Show with David Letterman, the host jokingly walked out on her.

david takes off his jacket and then walks off while joan is telling a story
Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the 0:40 mark:

11. And finally, when Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe made a joint appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2016, Ryan walked off as part of a bit after joking that Russell wouldn't do The Nice Guys without him.

ryan getting up and putting his hand in front of stephan&#x27;s face while saying bye
Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the 0:13 mark:

