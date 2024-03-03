These 17 Oscar Wins Are Pretty Controversial, So I Want To Know If You Think They Deserved Their Awards

In 1999, Gwyneth Paltrow won Best Actress for Shakespeare in Love. Over 20 years later, Glenn Close said, "I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress [Fernanda Montenegro] who was in Central Station, and I thought, What? It doesn't make sense."