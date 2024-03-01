From MTV's Cribs to Architectural Digest's "Open Door" series, lots of people love taking a look inside celebs' homes. However, things aren't always what they appear.
Here are 11 times celebs got caught lying or faking things for their house tours:
1. THE LIE: In her Architectural Digest house tour, Dakota Johnson showcased a big bowl of limes and declared her love for them.
THE TRUTH: When she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about a year later, she revealed, "I actually didn't even know they were in there. I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen, and it was set dressing. I'm actually allergic to limes."
Here's her house tour, with the limes lie starting at the 4:58 mark:
2. THE LIE: In Ashley Tisdale's AD house tour, she showcased her gorgeous, fully stocked bookshelves.
THE TRUTH: In the video, she said, "These bookshelves, I have to be honest, did not actually have books in them a couple of days ago. I had my husband go to a bookstore, and and I was like, 'You need to get 400 books.'"
Here's Ashley's full house tour, with this part starting at the 3:22 mark:
3. THE LIE: On her Cribs episode, Mariah Carey showcased how she can walk from her closet to her home gym and workout in four inch heels.
THE TRUTH: She wasn't being "serious." She doesn't actually work out in heels, and she's poked fun at the moment several times.
Awhile after the episode aired, Mariah filmed a commercial for MTV where she broke her $900 heels on the treadmill, threw them into a pile of discarded workout heels, and had a butler bring her a new pair.
Several years later, she posted an Instagram picture of herself working out on a Jacob's Ladder in high heels. She told Entertainment Tonight, "This is not the first time that I've worked out in heels... I remember the first time I did this on Cribs, and everyone was like, 'Oh my God, she's working out in heels! What is she doing?' I'm like, 'Like I'm being serious.' And then I was just like, 'Let me do this for laughs.'"
Then, in 2024, she posted a video where she used a leg press while wearing a gold evening gown and platform heels. She joked, "I'm Mariah Carey. Of course this is my workout ensemble."
Here's a clip from her episode, with the workout part starting at the 2:12 mark:
4. THE (LIKELY) LIE: When Kim Kardashian showed off her family home on Cribs, she said, "I'm a baker, so as you can see, some of the cookies we baked are over here."
THE (PROBABLE) TRUTH: Over the years, many people have pointed out how suspiciously store-bought those cookies looked.
THE TRUTH: JoJo "didn’t have a home at that point," as she and her mom were "living out of suitcases" and "mostly in hotels." So, they used her uncle's house on Cape Cod, and she pretended his kids' things were hers.
She told HuffPost, "It was so ridiculous... That wasn’t my house. That wasn’t my stuff. When I was sitting on the spinny thing, that was his kids'. That’s the truth. I should’ve balled hard, and been like, 'Welcome to my crib, look at how luxurious it is.' And I should have rented out a place. But no. I just used my uncle's crib."
She also told the Zach Sang Show, "It's so ridiculous, because, like, why wouldn't I, like, get a really nice place? Because my family didn't have access to, like...we just didn't know people really that had places like that... It was so stupid."
Here's a clip from her episode:
THE TRUTH: In a 2015 court appearance, the rapper testified that his luxury lifestyle was all faked for "entertainment." Some of the cars, such as the Ferrari and the Bentley, were always rentals, never his own.
7. THE LIE: In her AD house tour, Vanessa Hudgens showed her grand piano, which "doesn't really get used that often." She also played the little bit of Mozart she could remember.
THE TRUTH: In the accompanying Architectural Digest article, she said, "The piano came from my previous house, but I don’t play. I don’t read music, really. I’m great at faking it."
Here's Vanessa's full house tour, with the piano part starting at the 0:43 mark:
8. THE LIE: On Cribs, 3LW said that they were leasing a house in Los Angeles, but because of 9/11, they were "stuck" and didn't want to fly. Since they were working on the second album, they decided to buy the house and live in it together.
THE TRUTH: The house didn't actually belong to the band.
On The Breakfast Club, Naturi Naughton said, "MTV did the Cribs and back when 3LW was hot. We had to pretend. But I didn’t have a car, I didn’t have a house, I didn’t have any of those things… But we did MTV Cribs.”
Here's a clip from their episode:
9. THE LIE: On Cribs, Ja Rule gave MTV a tour of a five-bedroom mansion on Star Island in Miami. He had a big party as part of the episode.
THE TRUTH: The house was under a lease, which, according to the owner, forbade parties. She reportedly sued him for $1 million after seeing the party on MTV and returning home to find her house trashed with syringes and condom wrappers all over the place as well as structural damage.
Here's a clip from his episode:
Years later, he reportedly told a US radio station, "We didn't let [Jane] know that I was going to pretend it was my house. And because I was, like, 23 and full of spunk, I didn't even consider other people's thoughts or feelings, so I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to Jane Seymour."