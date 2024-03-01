Skip To Content
11 Times Celebs Faked Their Home Tours, From Little White Lies To Renting Another Celeb's Fancy House

Robbie Williams gave Cribs a tour of his gorgeous eight-bedroom manor house complete with butler service. However, it later came out that he rented the house from Jane Seymour, and the butlers were hired just for the episode!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

From MTV's Cribs to Architectural Digest's "Open Door" series, lots of people love taking a look inside celebs' homes. However, things aren't always what they appear.

Here are 11 times celebs got caught lying or faking things for their house tours:

1. THE LIE: In her Architectural Digest house tour, Dakota Johnson showcased a big bowl of limes and declared her love for them.

Dakota in a blazer standing in a kitchen with text &quot;I love limes! I love them, they&#x27;re great.&quot;
Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

THE TRUTH: When she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about a year later, she revealed, "I actually didn't even know they were in there. I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen, and it was set dressing. I'm actually allergic to limes."

Dakota in patterned top on a video call with &quot;The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon&quot; logo visible
NBC / Via youtube.com

Here's her house tour, with the limes lie starting at the 4:58 mark:

View this video on YouTube
Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

2. THE LIE: In Ashley Tisdale's AD house tour, she showcased her gorgeous, fully stocked bookshelves.

Ashley standing by a desk with a bookshelf behind her, wearing a casual top and satin trousers
Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

THE TRUTH: In the video, she said, "These bookshelves, I have to be honest, did not actually have books in them a couple of days ago. I had my husband go to a bookstore, and and I was like, 'You need to get 400 books.'"

Ashley in white tee smiling in front of a bookshelf
Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

Here's Ashley's full house tour, with this part starting at the 3:22 mark:

View this video on YouTube
Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

3. THE LIE: On her Cribs episode, Mariah Carey showcased how she can walk from her closet to her home gym and workout in four inch heels.

MTV / Via youtube.com

THE TRUTH: She wasn't being "serious." She doesn't actually work out in heels, and she's poked fun at the moment several times.

Mariah laughing on her stairmaster
MTV / Via youtube.com

Awhile after the episode aired, Mariah filmed a commercial for MTV where she broke her $900 heels on the treadmill, threw them into a pile of discarded workout heels, and had a butler bring her a new pair.

Several years later, she posted an Instagram picture of herself working out on a Jacob's Ladder in high heels. She told Entertainment Tonight, "This is not the first time that I've worked out in heels... I remember the first time I did this on Cribs, and everyone was like, 'Oh my God, she's working out in heels! What is she doing?' I'm like, 'Like I'm being serious.' And then I was just like, 'Let me do this for laughs.'"

Then, in 2024, she posted a video where she used a leg press while wearing a gold evening gown and platform heels. She joked, "I'm Mariah Carey. Of course this is my workout ensemble."

Here's a clip from her episode, with the workout part starting at the 2:12 mark:

View this video on YouTube
MTV / Via youtube.com

4. THE (LIKELY) LIE: When Kim Kardashian showed off her family home on Cribs, she said, "I'm a baker, so as you can see, some of the cookies we baked are over here."

Kim Kardashian in a casual outfit placing cookies in a glass jar on kitchen counter
MTV / Via youtube.com

THE (PROBABLE) TRUTH: Over the years, many people have pointed out how suspiciously store-bought those cookies looked.

Glass jars on a kitchen counter filled with an assortment of cookies
MTV / Via youtube.com

5. THE LIE: JoJo took Cribs on a tour of her vacation home in Massachusetts.

JoJo sitting on bed holding a sports-themed pillow, with stuffed toys behind her
MTV / Via youtube.com

THE TRUTH: JoJo "didn’t have a home at that point," as she and her mom were "living out of suitcases" and "mostly in hotels." So, they used her uncle's house on Cape Cod, and she pretended his kids' things were hers.

JoJo in long sleeved top and jeans standing by a refrigerator covered with photos and notes
MTV / Via youtube.com

She told HuffPost, "It was so ridiculous... That wasn’t my house. That wasn’t my stuff. When I was sitting on the spinny thing, that was his kids'. That’s the truth. I should’ve balled hard, and been like, 'Welcome to my crib, look at how luxurious it is.' And I should have rented out a place. But no. I just used my uncle's crib."

She also told the Zach Sang Show, "It's so ridiculous, because, like, why wouldn't I, like, get a really nice place? Because my family didn't have access to, like...we just didn't know people really that had places like that... It was so stupid."

Here's a clip from her episode:

View this video on YouTube
MTV / Via youtube.com

6. THE LIE: When 50 Cent appeared on MTV's Cribs, he showed off a fleet of expensive cars.

50 Cent standing by a car, wearing a cap and graphic tee, with two sports cars in the background
MTV / Via youtube.com

THE TRUTH: In a 2015 court appearance, the rapper testified that his luxury lifestyle was all faked for "entertainment." Some of the cars, such as the Ferrari and the Bentley, were always rentals, never his own.

50 Cent sitting in a sports car, smiling, with another similar car next to him
MTV / Via youtube.com

Here's a clip from his Cribs appearance, with the cars appearing at the 13:35 mark:

View this video on YouTube
MTV / Via youtube.com

7. THE LIE: In her AD house tour, Vanessa Hudgens showed her grand piano, which "doesn't really get used that often." She also played the little bit of Mozart she could remember.

Vanessa smiling at piano, sheet music on stand, bright room with window
Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

THE TRUTH: In the accompanying Architectural Digest article, she said, "The piano came from my previous house, but I don’t play. I don’t read music, really. I’m great at faking it."

Vanessa Hudgens smiles while playfully posing with a grand piano in a sunlit room
Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

Here's Vanessa's full house tour, with the piano part starting at the 0:43 mark:

View this video on YouTube
Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

8. THE LIE: On Cribs, 3LW said that they were leasing a house in Los Angeles, but because of 9/11, they were "stuck" and didn't want to fly. Since they were working on the second album, they decided to buy the house and live in it together.

3LW pose together; a blurred background with framed art
MTV / Via youtube.com

THE TRUTH: The house didn't actually belong to the band.

3LW sitting on a bed and chatting
MTV / Via youtube.com

On The Breakfast Club, Naturi Naughton said, "MTV did the Cribs and back when 3LW was hot. We had to pretend. But I didn’t have a car, I didn’t have a house, I didn’t have any of those things… But we did MTV Cribs.”

Here's a clip from their episode:

View this video on YouTube
MTV / Via youtube.com

9. THE LIE: On Cribs, Ja Rule gave MTV a tour of a five-bedroom mansion on Star Island in Miami. He had a big party as part of the episode.

Ja Rule wearing chain gestures while talking indoors
MTV / Via youtube.com

THE TRUTH: The house was under a lease, which, according to the owner, forbade parties. She reportedly sued him for $1 million after seeing the party on MTV and returning home to find her house trashed with syringes and condom wrappers all over the place as well as structural damage.

Ja Rule and a friend smiling and walking by a crowd, one wearing a bandana and sunglasses, the other in a casual shirt
MTV / Via youtube.com

Here's a clip from his episode:

View this video on YouTube
MTV / Via youtube.com

10. THE LIE: Robbie Williams gave Cribs a tour of his gorgeous eight-bedroom manor house in Bath.

Robbie stands by a car outside a stately home on MTV Cribs UK
MTV / Via dailymotion.com

THE TRUTH: The house didn't even belong to him — he rented it from Jane Seymour!

Robbie Williams sitting on a bed, looking at the camera
MTV / Via dailymotion.com

Years later, he reportedly told a US radio station, "We didn't let [Jane] know that I was going to pretend it was my house. And because I was, like, 23 and full of spunk, I didn't even consider other people's thoughts or feelings, so I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to Jane Seymour."

11. And finally, THE LIE: On his fake Cribs home tour, Robbie Williams was attended to by butlers as if he truly was the "lord of the manor."

Frame from MTV Cribs UK showing Robbie Williams outside with his car and butler
Robbie / Via dailymotion.com

THE TRUTH: The bulters were hired for the shoot.

Robbie Williams in a scene from MTV Cribs UK, taking a cigarette from his butler
MTV / Via dailymotion.com

Robbie later did another episode of Cribs at his real home. Here's a clip:

View this video on YouTube
MTV / Via youtube.com