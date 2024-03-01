Awhile after the episode aired, Mariah filmed a commercial for MTV where she broke her $900 heels on the treadmill, threw them into a pile of discarded workout heels, and had a butler bring her a new pair.



Several years later, she posted an Instagram picture of herself working out on a Jacob's Ladder in high heels. She told Entertainment Tonight, "This is not the first time that I've worked out in heels... I remember the first time I did this on Cribs, and everyone was like, 'Oh my God, she's working out in heels! What is she doing?' I'm like, 'Like I'm being serious.' And then I was just like, 'Let me do this for laughs.'"

Then, in 2024, she posted a video where she used a leg press while wearing a gold evening gown and platform heels. She joked, "I'm Mariah Carey. Of course this is my workout ensemble."