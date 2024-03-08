He told Austin Lifestyle, "When I decided I wanted to settle in Texas, I knew I wanted a partner to live that experience with me, that’s where Jordan [Roemmele, my wife] comes in. We have a long history, and I said, 'I’m in love, and if you are, too, I want to build something together.' Thankfully, she was interested. We negotiated terms of the heart, and decided we were going to get some land. She’s going to school for acupuncture, so trying to build a house while we lived in a camper indefinitely was not going to work for her, so we ended up looking for a home — and fell in love with this place which is just far enough out of Austin for us to have the nature we were looking for, but still close enough for her to have access to school. It had great infrastructure but it wasn’t so nice and neat that we couldn’t put our imprint on it and make it our own. We’re bringing it back to life."

