    13 "Nepo Babies" Who Hid Their Famous Last Names With A Stage Name

    The internet's had a lot to say on the topic of "nepo babies" these past few years. While some celebs acknowledge the inherent privilege of having famous parents and relatives, others would prefer to sweep it under the rug.

    Here are 13 famous people's kids who hid their industry connections with stage names:

    1. Malia Obama recently made her directorial debut at Sundance Film Festival under the name Malia Ann.

    Malia on red carpet, wearing a scarf and blazer, hair styled long
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    Ann is her middle name.

    She's the daughter of former president and first lady-turned-producers Barack and Michelle Obama.

    Malia Obama, Michelle Obama, and Barack Obama at an event, smiling
    Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

    2. When Formula One driver Mick Schumacher first began his motorsports career in karting as a kid, he competed under the name Mick Betsch.

    Mick in a Mercedes team cap and jacket
    Song Haiyuan / Getty Images

    Betsch is his mom's maiden name.

    He's the son of Formula One driver Michael Schumacher, who's a seven-time champion, and champion equestrian Corinna Schumacher.

    Corinna and Michael standing side by side in evening attire standing by a car
    Toni Passig / Getty Images

    3. Samia Najimy Finnerty makes music under the mononym Samia.

    Samia with microphone on stage wearing a tank top and light pants, performing at a concert
    Burak Cingi / Redferns

    She's named after her maternal grandmother, Samia Najimy.

    She's the daughter of actor Kathy Najimy and singer/actor Dan Finnerty.

    closeup of her standing in the middle of her parents, wearing fishnet tights and a mini dress
    Desiree Navarro / Getty Images

    4. Willow Smith makes music under the mononym WILLOW.

    Willow Smith performs on stage in a denim corset top and metallic pants
    Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Coachella

    Willow is the youngest child of fellow actors/musicians Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

    the Smiths at an event, Will on right holding an award, flanked by Jada and Willow in stylish attire
    Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

    5. When Angelina Jolie made her onscreen debut (in one of her father's movies) as a child, she was credited under her birth name, Angelina Jolie Voight. However, when she began acting full-time, she dropped her surname.

    Angelina Jolie wearing a blazer over a flowy top at a formal event
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty

    She actually legally changed her name to Angelina Jolie in 2002.

    She's the daughter of fellow Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight.

    Jon in a tuxedo and Angelina in a sleeveless, beaded gown with gloves posing at an event
    Kmazur / WireImage / Via Getty

    6. Under the stage name Redfoo, Stefan Gordy rose to fame as one-half of LMFAO.

    Redfoo jacket and dark pants posing with hands outstretched in front of a trophy display
    Sam Tabone / Getty Images

    He felt that Stefan wasn't who he was "in his spirit," so he chose to name himself Redfoo in 1995. His original rap name was "MC Fool That's Red," which was too long. He shortened it to Redfool, which still didn't feel right, so he dropped the last letter.

    His dad, Berry Gordy Jr., founded Motown Records.

    redfoo and his dad hugging
    Lester Cohen / Getty Images for Showtime/Motown

    7. Skyler Gordy, aka Sky Blue, also rose to fame as half of LMFAO.

    Sky Blue in a blazer and trousers posing playfully on a red carpet
    Lester Cohen / WireImage / Via Getty

    He's the grandson of Berry Gordy Jr. as well as the half-nephew of his former bandmate.

    the three Gordy men sitting together at an event
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Via Getty

    Redfoo and Sky Blu are only 11 years apart in age.

    8. Because there's already an actor working under her birth name, Louisa Gummer uses the name Louisa Jacobson professionally.

    Louisa in a sheer top and textured skirt poses
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

    Jacobson is her middle name,

    She's the youngest child of actor Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer, as well as the sister of fellow actors Henry, Mamie, and Grace Gummer.

    the family posing together at an event
    Walter Mcbride / Corbis via Getty Images

    9. Nicolas Coppola started using the stage name Nicolas Cage after fellow actors on the Fast Times at Ridgemont High set taunted him over sharing a name with a famous director, to the point of gathering outside his trailer to quote Apocalypse Now.

    Nicolas Cage poses in a suit with a sparkling lapel at the Saturn Awards
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    He chose the name Cage because he liked how simple it was, and also because he associated it with the Marvel hero Luke Cage as well as composer John Cage.

    He's Francis Ford Coppola's nephew.

    closeup of Nic and Francis sitting at an event
    L. Cohen / WireImage / Via Getty

    10. Leila George is the stage name that Leila D'Onofrio goes by.

    Leila in a crop jacket and skirt with bright accessories posing at a Barbie movie premiere
    James Gourley / Getty Images

    George is her middle name.

    She's the daughter of fellow actors Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi.

    Theo Wargo / Getty Images, Faith Moran / GC Images / Via Getty

    11. Elle King is the stage name of Tanner Schneider.

    Elle in a fringed jacket performing on stage with a guitarist nearby
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Elle is her middle name, and King is her mom's last name.

    She's the daughter of Saturday Night Live alum, Rob Schneider.

    father and daughter on stage, Elle in a fluffy coat and Rob in a sequined outfit with a cowboy hat, singing into microphones
    Jason Davis / Getty Images

    12. When Olivia Giannulli was in high school, she started her YouTube channel under the name Olivia Jade.

    Olivia in a sequined outfit with a prominent padlock necklace
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

    Jade is her middle name.

    She's the daughter of actor Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

    past photo of mossimo and lori at an event
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

    13. And fianlly, Scott Eastwood began his career under the name Scott Reeves because he wanted to "fly under the radar a little" and see if he could make it as an actor on his own.

    Scott in a denim jacket and shirt posing against a backdrop with Williams Racing logos
    Alex Bierens De Haan / Getty Images for Williams Racing

    Scott Reeves is actually his birth name because his mom, Jacelyn, gave him her last name.

    He's the son of Clint Eastwood. He started going by his dad's name when he realized "it didn't really matter."

    father and son  pose at a premiere; Clint in a suit flanked by Scott in denim
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    He told Route Magazine, "You still have to go in the audition room, you still have to win a role, you still have to be good enough to get it. No one’s going to hand it to you. It doesn’t matter what your name is. You have to go in and face the fire and do it, because no one’s going to hand it to you."