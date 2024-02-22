Celebrity·Posted 12 minutes agoMalia Obama Revealed Her Stage Name She's Using For Her Hollywood DebutBelieve it or not, she's 25 and a director now.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail It feels like a bazillion years ago that the Obamas looked like this: Scott Olson / Getty Images But now Sasha and Malia are grown adults. Sasha is 22, and Malia is 25. New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images Sasha just graduated from college, while Malia is a film director. Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images Malia made her directorial debut at Sundance, walking the red carpet at the event. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images She also debuted her Hollwood stage name: Malia Ann. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Ann is her middle name. The name was revealed in Sundance's "Meet the Artist" short where she talks about her film "The Heart." View this video on YouTube youtube.com According to her, "[It's] an odd little story, somewhat of a fable, about a man grieving the death of his mother after she leaves him an unusual request in her will." Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images "The film is about lost objects, lonely people, forgiveness, and regret," she continues. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images "We hope that you enjoy the film, and that it makes you feel a bit less lonely or at least reminds you to not forget about the people who are." Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Congrats to her, and a big thank you for making me feel a thousand and two years old. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images, Joe Raedle / Getty Images