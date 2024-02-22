Skip To Content
    Malia Obama Revealed Her Stage Name She's Using For Her Hollywood Debut

    Believe it or not, she's 25 and a director now.

    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It feels like a bazillion years ago that the Obamas looked like this:

    Barack Obama speaks at a podium with daughters Sasha and Malia and wife Michelle at a campaign event
    Scott Olson / Getty Images

    But now Sasha and Malia are grown adults. Sasha is 22, and Malia is 25.

    The Obamas
    New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

    Sasha just graduated from college, while Malia is a film director.

    Barack Obama in casual shirt and slacks walks with Michelle in a dress and their daughters, near a helicopter, with a marine saluting
    Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

    Malia made her directorial debut at Sundance, walking the red carpet at the event.

    Closeup of Malia Obama
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    She also debuted her Hollwood stage name: Malia Ann.

    Closeup of Malia Obama
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    Ann is her middle name.

    The name was revealed in Sundance's "Meet the Artist" short where she talks about her film "The Heart."

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    According to her, "[It's] an odd little story, somewhat of a fable, about a man grieving the death of his mother after she leaves him an unusual request in her will."

    Closeup of Malia Ann Obama
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    "The film is about lost objects, lonely people, forgiveness, and regret," she continues.

    Malia Obama at Sundance
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    "We hope that you enjoy the film, and that it makes you feel a bit less lonely or at least reminds you to not forget about the people who are."

    Malia Obama with another individual at Sundance
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    Congrats to her, and a big thank you for making me feel a thousand and two years old.

