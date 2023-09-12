    17 Times Celebs Put TV Hosts In Their Place On Live Television

    After Billie Eilish was mocked online for telling Jimmy Kimmel she didn't know who Van Halen was, she returned to his show to call him out for making her "look a little stupid."

    Talk shows make for a lot of great interviews, but sometimes, the hosts cross the line when trying to get a story or make a joke out of their interviewee. However, what they don't expect is that the celeb in their chair may call them out on it.

    Here are 17 times celebs called out talk show hosts to their faces:

    1. Following reports that Jimmy Fallon allegedly created an "ugly environment behind the scenes" on The Tonight Show, a resurfaced clip of Martin Short calling him out for being fake started making the rounds on Twitter.

    &quot;There is no host in late night that pretends to care the way you do.&quot;
    NBC / Via youtube.com

    Watch the full interview below, with this part starting at the 0:45 mark:

    NBC / Via youtube.com

    2. On The Tonight Show, Dakota Johnson called Jimmy Fallon out for interrupting her.

    &quot;Aren&#x27;t you supposed to let people talk on this show?&quot;
    NBC / Via youtube.com

    Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the 1:11 mark:

    NBC / Via youtube.com

    3. Taylor Swift also subtly called out Jimmy Fallon for interrupting her.

    &quot;Nobody ever listens to me!&quot;
    NBC / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full clip:

    NBC / Via youtube.com

    4. When Jimmy Fallon tried to give Joaquin Phoenix a nickname, he wasn't having it.

    You can handle it.&quot;
    NBC / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 2:20 mark:

    NBC / Via youtube.com

    5. Rami Malek once caught Jimmy Fallon in a lie about not having his contact info.

    &quot;You have my email and phone number.&quot;
    NBC / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full clip, with this part happening at the 0:57 mark:

    NBC / Via youtube.com

    6. When the Stranger Things cast appeared on The Tonight Show, Finn Wolfhard had an immediate comeback for Jimmy Fallon's lighthearted insult.

    &quot;Can you host?&quot;
    NBC / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full clip, with this part happening at the 3:50 mark:

    NBC / Via youtube.com

    7. On Late Night with David Letterman, Cher revealed the true reason she declined to appear on the show for so long.

    &quot;An asshole.&quot;
    CBS / Via youtube.com

    The full interview is below, with this part happening at the 3:37 mark:

    CBS / Via youtube.com

    8. When Sofía Vergara appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, she turned his misconceptions about Colombia into a joke about his irrelevancy.

    &quot;No, they don&#x27;t even know who you are over there.&quot;
    CBS / Via youtu.be

    Watch the full clip below:

    CBS / Via youtu.be

    9. After Billie Eilish was mocked online for telling Jimmy Kimmel she didn't know who Van Halen was, she returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live to call him out.

    &quot;And you made me look a little stupid?&quot;
    ABC / Via youtube.com

    Watch the full interview below, with this part starting at the 8:05 mark:

    ABC / Via youtube.com

    10. Tyler Perry caught Jimmy Kimmel making excuses for why he didn't come to his new studio's grand opening party in Atlanta.

    &quot;Well, it said &#x27;Jimmy Kimmel,&#x27; and I did a special video to you...&quot;
    ABC / Via youtu.be

    Here's the full clip, with this part staring at the 0:38 mark:

    ABC / Via youtube.com

    11. When Celine Dion appeared on The Ellen Show, the host joked that she was "forgetting" to cut her son's long hair. The singer gave an eloquent response.

    &quot;Whatever I will do, I won&#x27;t please everyone.&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the 1:42 mark:

    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    12. On The Ellen Show, Dakota Johnson famously caught Ellen DeGeneres in a lie about not being invited to her birthday party.

    &quot;You were invited.&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 0:08 mark:

    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    13. When Kevin Hart visited ESPN First Take, cohost Skip Bayless insulted him for being a loyal viewer of the show, so he flipped it around on him by pointing out a pattern he'd noticed.

    &quot;I&#x27;ve never seen a man that can be wrong and keep the same straight face in my life.&quot;
    ESPN / Via youtube.com

    The full clip is below, with this part starting at the 2:30 mark:

    ESPN / Via youtube.com

    14. On Today, Megyn Kelly tried to turn a discussion about Jane Fonda's new movie into one about her cosmetic work. The actor called her on it before redirecting the conversation back to her project.

    &quot;We really wanna talk about that now?&quot;
    NBC / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full clip, with this part happening at the 1:32 mark:

    NBC / Via youtube.com

    15. On Larry King Live, Jerry Seinfeld called out the host for assuming his hit show Seinfeld had been canceled due to a decline in viewership.

    &quot;I went off the air, I was the #1 show on television, Larry.&quot;
    CNN / Via youtube.com

    Watch the full clip below:

    CNN / Via youtube.com

    16. When Cara Delevingne appeared on Good Day to promote Paper Towns, the hosts tried to call her out for her appearing tired, so she turned it back around on them.

    &quot;Yeah, I think it&#x27;s just you.&quot;
    CBS / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 2:00 mark:

    CBS / Via ttps://youtube.com

    17. And finally, on Conan, Nicole Scherzinger caught Conan O'Brien staring at her cleavage and called him out without missing a beat.

    &quot;Focus, Conan.&quot;
    TBS / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 0:08 mark:

    TBS / Via youtube.com