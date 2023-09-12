Talk shows make for a lot of great interviews, but sometimes, the hosts
cross the line when trying to get a story or make a joke out of their interviewee. However, what they don't expect is that the celeb in their chair may call them out on it.
Here are 17 times celebs called out talk show hosts to their faces:
Watch the full interview below, with this part starting at the 0:45 mark:
2.
On
, Dakota Johnson called Jimmy Fallon out for interrupting her. The Tonight Show
Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the 1:11 mark:
3.
Taylor Swift also subtly called out Jimmy Fallon for interrupting her.
4.
When Jimmy Fallon tried to give Joaquin Phoenix a nickname, he wasn't having it.
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 2:20 mark:
5.
Rami Malek once caught Jimmy Fallon in a lie about not having his contact info.
Here's the full clip, with this part happening at the 0:57 mark:
6.
When the
Stranger Things cast appeared on , Finn Wolfhard had an immediate comeback for Jimmy Fallon's lighthearted insult. The Tonight Show
Here's the full clip, with this part happening at the 3:50 mark:
The full interview is below, with this part happening at the 3:37 mark:
Watch the full clip below:
9.
After Billie Eilish was
mocked online for telling Jimmy Kimmel she didn't know who Van Halen was, she returned to to call him out. Jimmy Kimmel Live
Watch the full interview below, with this part starting at the 8:05 mark:
10.
Tyler Perry caught Jimmy Kimmel making excuses for why he didn't come to his new studio's grand opening party in Atlanta.
Here's the full clip, with this part staring at the 0:38 mark:
11.
When Celine Dion appeared on
, the host joked that she was "forgetting" to cut her son's long hair. The singer gave an eloquent response. The Ellen Show
Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the 1:42 mark:
12.
On
, Dakota Johnson famously caught Ellen DeGeneres in a lie about not being invited to her birthday party. The Ellen Show
Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 0:08 mark:
13.
When Kevin Hart visited
, cohost Skip Bayless insulted him for being a loyal viewer of the show, so he flipped it around on him by pointing out a pattern he'd noticed. ESPN First Take
The full clip is below, with this part starting at the 2:30 mark:
14.
On
, Megyn Kelly tried to turn a discussion about Jane Fonda's new movie into one about her cosmetic work. The actor called her on it before redirecting the conversation back to her project. Today
Here's the full clip, with this part happening at the 1:32 mark:
15.
On
, Jerry Seinfeld called out the host for assuming his hit show Larry King Live Seinfeld had been canceled due to a decline in viewership.
Watch the full clip below:
16.
When Cara Delevingne appeared on
to promote Good Day Paper Towns, the hosts tried to call her out for her appearing tired, so she turned it back around on them.
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 2:00 mark:
17.
And finally, on
, Nicole Scherzinger caught Conan O'Brien staring at her cleavage and called him out without missing a beat. Conan
Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 0:08 mark: