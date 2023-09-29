17 Celeb Couples Who Dressed As Other Famous Couples Over The Years

Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 3 hours ago17 Celeb Couples Who Dressed As Other Famous Couples Over The YearsIn 2022, Franklin Jonas and his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift for Halloween!by Kristen HarrisBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Every Halloween, plenty of couples dress up as celebrity couples — even other celebrity couples do it! Here are 17 celeb couples who dressed up as other famous couples over the years: 1. Beyoncé and Jay Z dressed as Lil' Kim and Biggie Smalls in 2017. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @beyonce Here's the real Lil' Kim and Biggie Smalls. L. Busacca / Getty Images And here's Lil' Kim in the look Beyoncé recreated from Missy Elliot's "The Rain" music video. WMG / Via Instagram: @beyonce 2. Ciara and Russell Wilson dressed as Beyoncé and Jay Z in 2019. View this photo on Instagram Olugbenro Photography / Via Instagram: @dangerusswilson And here's the real Beyoncé and Jay Z in their "Apeshit" music video. Parkwood Entertainment LLC / Via youtube.com 3. Jenna Ortega and her then-rumored boyfriend Asher Angel dressed as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson in 2018. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images And here's the real Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. Gotham / GC Images / Via Getty 4. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker dressed as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen in 2021. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kourtneykardash And here's the real Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. Mike Lawn / Getty Images 5. Jacob Elordi and his then-girlfriend Kaia Gerber dressed as Elvis and Priscilla Presley in 2020. Kaia Gerber / Via Instagram: @kaiagerber And here's the real Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Via Getty 6. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 2022. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos And here's the real Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Steve.granitz / WireImage / Via Getty 7. The Bachelorette Season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her then-fiancé Jason Tartick dressed as Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in 2021. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kaitlynbristowe And here's the real Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty 8. Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung dressed as John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 2012. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jamiejchung And here's the real John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Via Getty 9. Evan Peters and his then-partner Halsey dressed as Sonny and Cher in 2019. Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty And here's the real Sonny and Cher. Gab Archive / Redferns / Via Getty 10. Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber dressed as Cher and Gregg Allman in 2014. Jb Lacroix / GC Images / Via Getty And here's the real Cher and Gregg Allman. Michael Ochs Archives / Via Getty 11. Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin dressed as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in 2010. Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty And here's the real Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images 12. They then dressed as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol in 2018. Jb Lacroix / GC Images / Via Getty And here's the real Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol. Susan Wood / Getty Images 13. Adam Levine and his then-girlfriend Anne V dressed as Axl Rose and Stephanie Seymour in 2011. Charley Gallay / WireImage / Via Getty And here's the real Axl Rose and Stephanie Seymour in Guns N' Roses' "November Rain" music video. UMG / Via youtube.com 14. Model Devon Windsor and her husband Jonathan Barbara dressed as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in 2018. Gotham / Getty Images And here's the real Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Via Getty 15. Models Maya Stepper and Mikkel Gregers Jensen dressed as Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton in 2019. Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Heidi Klum And here's the real Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton. Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty 16. Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas and his wife BC Jean dressed as Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love in 2015. Michael Tullberg / Getty Images And here's the real Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love. Kevin.mazur / WireImage / Via Getty 17. And finally, Franklin Jonas and his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift in 2022. Franklin Jonas / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/franklinjonas/?hl=en And here's the real Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty