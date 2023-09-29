17 Celeb Couples Who Dressed As Other Famous Couples Over The Years

In 2022, Franklin Jonas and his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift for Halloween!

Kristen Harris
BuzzFeed Staff

Every Halloween, plenty of couples dress up as celebrity couples — even other celebrity couples do it!

Here are 17 celeb couples who dressed up as other famous couples over the years:

1. Beyoncé and Jay Z dressed as Lil' Kim and Biggie Smalls in 2017.

Here's the real Lil' Kim and Biggie Smalls.

closeup of biggie with his arm around lil&#x27; kim
And here's Lil' Kim in the look Beyoncé recreated from Missy Elliot's "The Rain" music video.

lil&#x27; kim wearing chanel suspenders over a button down
2. Ciara and Russell Wilson dressed as Beyoncé and Jay Z in 2019.

And here's the real Beyoncé and Jay Z in their "Apeshit" music video.

the two wearing satin suits standing in front of the mona lisa
3. Jenna Ortega and her then-rumored boyfriend Asher Angel dressed as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson in 2018.

jenna wearing a large sweater and thigh-high boots eating a lolipop and asher wearing a hoodie flannel and sweats
And here's the real Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.

ariana in a sweater and thigh high boots eating a lolipop as she holds hands with pete who&#x27;s wearing sweats and a hooded flannel jacket
4. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker dressed as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen in 2021.

And here's the real Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

nancy in fishnet tighs and corset top and sid wearing a leather jacket with no shirt underneath
5. Jacob Elordi and his then-girlfriend Kaia Gerber dressed as Elvis and Priscilla Presley in 2020.

jacob in a suit and kaia in a dress with 60s inspired makeup
And here's the real Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

elvis in a suit and priscilla in a dress with a large bow in the front
6. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 2022.

MGK wearing leather pants and a tank while megan wears a tight leather dress with blonde hair
And here's the real Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

pam and tommy wearing the exact outfit that megan and MGK wore
7. The Bachelorette Season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her then-fiancé Jason Tartick dressed as Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in 2021.

And here's the real Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

megan in a sparkly strapless dress and MGK in a floral suit
8. Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung dressed as John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 2012.

And here's the real John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

john wearing his signature circular glasses and yoko wearing sunglasses with a floppy hat
9. Evan Peters and his then-partner Halsey dressed as Sonny and Cher in 2019.

the two wearing outfits with matching polka dots
And here's the real Sonny and Cher.

the couple wearing matching fur vests
10. Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber dressed as Cher and Gregg Allman in 2014.

cindy in a dark long wig and feathery outfit and him in a long blonde wig and velvet jacket
And here's the real Cher and Gregg Allman.

cher in a sparkly outfit with cutouts along the stomach and gregg behind her in a velvet jacket
11. Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin dressed as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in 2010.

lisa in a polka dot dress and harry in a pinstripe suit
And here's the real Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

closeup of lucy in a dress and desi in a suit at an event
12. They then dressed as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol in 2018.

the two sporting short blonde wigs and all black attire
And here's the real Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol.

andy in a dark suit and edie in a long sweater over dark pants wearing a hat
13. Adam Levine and his then-girlfriend Anne V dressed as Axl Rose and Stephanie Seymour in 2011.

adam in american flag print shorts and a long blonde wig and anne in a short wedding dress
And here's the real Axl Rose and Stephanie Seymour in Guns N' Roses' "November Rain" music video.

closeup of axl and stephanie getting married
14. Model Devon Windsor and her husband Jonathan Barbara dressed as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in 2018.

the two wearing the famous all denim outfits
And here's the real Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

the couple holding hands wearing all denim on the red carpet
15. Models Maya Stepper and Mikkel Gregers Jensen dressed as Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton in 2019.

both wearing leather pants and boots looking like the actors
And here's the real Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton.

closeup of the two in leather pants and angelina&#x27;s billy bob tattoo
16. Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas and his wife BC Jean dressed as Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love in 2015.

him in the fur coat, converse, jeans, and sunglasses kurt wore and her in a long dress blonde hair and tiara that courtney wore
And here's the real Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.

closeup of the couple at the vmas
17. And finally, Franklin Jonas and his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift in 2022.

closeup of the couple with frankie holding a mic and anna in a sparkly dress
And here's the real Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift.

closeup of the two sitting at the vmas
