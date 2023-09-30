It's cuffing season — aka the time of year when single people are looking for new love to keep them company during the colder months. Another thing they may be looking forward to is receiving a "boo basket" from their new flame.
In case you haven't seen the boo basket trend on TikTok, it's basically a Halloween version of an Easter basket. Instead of candy-filled eggs and a chocolate bunny, people are making their partners a cozy collection of spooky and fall-themed gifts.
So if you're ready to find out whether you'll spend cuffing season single or taken, build a basket for your hypothetical boo!