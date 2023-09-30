  • Quiz badge
The Boo Basket You Build Will Determine Your Romantic Fate

I hope you're boo'd up and not ghosted!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

It's cuffing season — aka the time of year when single people are looking for new love to keep them company during the colder months. Another thing they may be looking forward to is receiving a "boo basket" from their new flame.

The Nightmare Before Christmas GIF with Sally and Jack with caption, &quot;We&#x27;re simply meant to be&quot;
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution / Via giphy.com

In case you haven't seen the boo basket trend on TikTok, it's basically a Halloween version of an Easter basket. Instead of candy-filled eggs and a chocolate bunny, people are making their partners a cozy collection of spooky and fall-themed gifts.

Jack-o&#x27;-lantern–themed baskets, toys, and treats
Laymul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are various cute Halloween goods.

So if you're ready to find out whether you'll spend cuffing season single or taken, build a basket for your hypothetical boo!

