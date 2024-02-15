My Goal Is To Read 100 Books This Year, So Here Are 15 Books By Black Authors That Are On My TBR

What it's about: Following a breakup, Olivia heads to the Farmland Music and Arts Festival to get her mind off things. There, she meets Toni, who's at the festival to follow in her late musician father's footsteps in hopes of finding what her next steps should be. Soon, they realize just how much they need both music and each other.

Why I'm excited to read it: Leah's debut novel, You Should See Me in a Crown, was one of my top reads of 2020. I pre-ordered this book a while ago, but lost it while moving, and recently found it, so it's now sitting on the very top of my TBR.

