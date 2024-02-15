My Goal Is To Read 100 Books This Year, So Here Are 15 Books By Black Authors That Are On My TBR

This year, my New Year's resolution is to read 100 books. I'm tracking my reading through The StoryGraph, which was founded by software engineer Nadia Odunayo as an alternative to Goodreads.
I think it's important to be intentional about reading diversely. Plus, if you aren't reading diversely, then you're honestly missing out on so many amazing books!
Here are 15 books by Black authors I'm super excited to read this year:
Some of these books are new or upcoming releases, but others are backlist books that are new to me!
Also, a note: My taste leans toward sci-fi, fantasy, and thrillers with a little bit of romance, but if that's not your jam, you can share your recs for other books by Black authors you love in the comments!
What it's about: Following a breakup, Olivia heads to the Farmland Music and Arts Festival to get her mind off things. There, she meets Toni, who's at the festival to follow in her late musician father's footsteps in hopes of finding what her next steps should be. Soon, they realize just how much they need both music and each other.
Why I'm excited to read it: Leah's debut novel, You Should See Me in a Crown, was one of my top reads of 2020. I pre-ordered this book a while ago, but lost it while moving, and recently found it, so it's now sitting on the very top of my TBR.
2. Whiteout: A Novel by Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Ashley Woodfolk, Angie Thomas, Nicola Yoon, and Dhonielle Clayton
What it's about: When a blizzard brings Atlanta to a standstill, a dozen teenagers team up to help their friend make a major apology right before Christmas.
Why I'm excited to read it: It's basically a collection of interwoven short stories, so you get to explore so many different perspectives of the same event. This team of authors previously released Blackout, which I really enjoyed. Every holiday season, I like to read as many Christmassy books as I can, so I'm looking forward to reading this one in December!
What it's about: After moving from Nigeria to the US following the death of her father, Enore Adesuwa uses teen movies as a guide to getting through American high school. One of her most important rules is fading into the background, but she has a gift — a beautiful singing voice, which deserves to be heard.
Why I'm excited to read it: I really enjoyed this author's adult romance novel Where We End & Begin, so I'm thrilled that she's making her YA debut!
What it's about: When Abel Miller is cast in a reboot of Sunset High, no one else on set knows that he's there to investigate the mysterious death of his brother Adam, who was a production assistant the last time someone attempted to make the show.
Why I'm excited to read it: Last year, I could barely put down the author's previous novel, The King Is Dead. I've read a lot of YA thrillers, and, just like his other book, his new release has such a genuinely unique premise.
What it's about: Malik has a lot of questions about his past, and it seems like Caiman University, a secret magical HBCU, just might have the answers. Alongside his reconnected first love, Alexis, he discovers a truth that's bigger — and darker — than he expected.
Why I'm excited to read it: This story offers a fresh take on familiar YA fantasy tropes, like a secret magical school and a long-lost grandmother. Also, I personally prefer contemporary fantasy to high fantasy.
What it's about: Five years after saving her island, the Langley Empire, Faron Vincent must attend an international peace summit. After her big sister Elara and an enemy dragon unexpectedly make a bond the gods say can only be broken by killing her, Faron desperately seeks an alternative way to save her sister.
Why I'm excited to read it: I know they say not to judge a book by its cover, but this one is so beautiful! I also love that, while a lot of YA high fantasy books center around a romantic relationship, this one is about sisters.
What it's about: Venus Stoneheart risks prison or death to brew love potions to support her family in a country that draws harsh lines between humans and witches. After her mother is killed, the Grand Witcher offers Venus a shot at revenge, but it'll come at a cost — she'll have to help poison and enslave prominent politicians.
Why I'm excited to read it: A gorgeous cover, an intriguing magic system, and fierce political intrigue — what more could a reader ask for?
What it's about: Soon after Devon Richards and Chiamaka Adebayo are announced as Niveus Private Academy's newest senior prefects, an anonymous bully called "Aces" begins spilling their secrets via text messages, putting their promising futures as risk. So, they have to stop Aces before the game turns deadly.
Why I'm excited to read it: It's pitched as Gossip Girl meets Get Out, which you wouldn't expect to hear in the same sentence.
What it's about: Centuries after the extraterrestrial Oankali rescued the human race from the fallout of a nuclear war, Lilith lyapo awakens from the deep sleep that the aliens put everyone in to protect them. Now that they've healed the earth, they want her to lead the humans back.
Why I'm excited to read it: In college, I read and really enjoyed Kindred, which involves time travel. It was equally thought-provoking and exciting. So, when I was looking up sci-fi books, trying to find my next read, I was excited to discover that she'd written something that sounds like an episode of Doctor Who.
What it's about: In this memoir, Little Mix member Leigh-Anne shares what it was like growing up in a mixed-race family, winning The X Factor, and being part of a massively successful girl group.
Why I'm excited to read it: I love Little Mix, and it's high time Leigh-Anne got her flowers. As a Black performer, her experience in the entertainment industry has been different than her white peers', and she's faced unique — and sometimes highly publicized — challenges. I really admire her and can't wait to learn more about her journey!
What it's about: In this novelization of Ncuti Gatwa's inaugural episode as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, the Doctor teams up with Ruby Sunday, when her infant foster sister is abducted by goblins. Together, they board the Goblin Ship to save the baby before she's eaten alive.
Why I'm excited to read it: This TikTok that the author made about getting to write Ncuti's first DW novel put this book on my radar. As someone who's read so many Doctor Who books that I'm starting to run out of new titles, I was very happy to see this one!
What it's about: In the year 6066, Asha Akindele is just one of many indentured laborers working to pay off humanity's debt to a new galaxy, but at night, she secretly studies aeronautics manuals. However, when her path crosses with Obi Amadi, a time traveller, they awaken an ancient prophecy and must embark on a journey through the stars.
Why I'm excited to read it: I first found this author through the aforementioned TikTok about her Doctor Who book, but after reading the description of her debut novel, I knew I had to read it, too. I haven't read a space opera before, so I'm excited to dive in.
What it's about: In a series of personal essays, journalist and LGBTQIA+ activist George M. Johnson shares their experiences of growing up as a queer Black kid in Virginia and New Jersey.
Why I'm excited to read it: This year, I want to branch out and read more non-fiction and memoirs (and not just celebrity memoirs), and I've heard so many good things about this one!
What it's about: Two centuries after the original Cinderella met her prince at the ball, every teen girl in the kingdom must find their match at the Annual Ball. If no man chooses her to be his wife, then she'll never be heard from again. However, Sophia is in love with her childhood best friend Erin, so at her ball, she runs away. Hiding in Cinderella's mausoleum, she meets the only surviving member of the princess's family line, Constance. As a team, they resolve to bring an end to the king's reign.
Why I'm excited to read it: I've heard a lot of good things about this book, I really love retellings that put a dark twist on familiar fairytales.
What it's about: Shy Delilah and nerdy Reggie meet in a chance encounter on New Year's...and on Valentine's Day...and yet again on St. Patrick's Day. Holiday after holiday, their paths converge, and they soon begin developing feelings for each other. What they don't realize, however, is that neither of them is being totally honest about who they really are.
Why I'm excited to read it: I've really been in my rom-com era lately, and this author's debut, Happily Ever Afters, is one of my favorite YA rom-coms, so I'm sure this book is just as wonderful.
