"Following the guy, none of us took notice of the way we went. In Hanoi, there's a section of the city where all the streets look the same, and there's not really any landmarks you can use to find your way. With no one about, we simply had to wander until we found something we recognized. We were so lucky, as 30 mins later, we stumbled across our hotel. Had we gone in the other direction, we could have been very very lost. This was a mistake that we got away with and definitely learned from!

I've been all over the world and always turned down invitations from random people who promise good parties. No thank you, I'll go back to my hotel safely, please. I got away with it once…I'm really not going to chance it!"

—catiefenner