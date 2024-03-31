Laura told Vulture, "It was significant. It was significant because I was doing successful independent movies, and only months before that, I was in Jurassic Park, the most successful movie ever. So it was like, you're being offered this, you're being offered that — and it just stopped, which is kind of wild. By good fortune of the long path of a career, you can look back and say, how great to have it be felt, how backward we are. I took time off when I had my son, and I feel like, in a way, it gave room for less opportunity. I will say, for women, it's hard to take time off by choice because then you feel like you have to start all over when you're coming back to something."

