Some costars become besties, but others end up hating each other. Sometimes, it's because their personalities clash, but other times, it's because they just don't think their costar is very good at their job. While most actors are probably good at getting along with costars they don't care for, others are surprisingly open about their distaste.
Here are 16 actors who allegedly hated their costar or would never work with them again:
1. After filming Annapolis with James Franco, Tyrese Gibson told Playboy, "I never want to work with him again, and I’m sure he feels the same way. It felt very personal. It was fucked up."
Explaining why they didn't get along, he told Elle, "James Franco is a method actor. I respect method actors, but he never snapped out of character. Whenever we'd have to get in the ring for boxing scenes, and even during practice, the dude was full-on hitting me. I was always like, 'James, lighten up, man. We're just practicing.' He never lightened up."
James later told Complex magazine, "We've made up, or I tried to make up with him. Maybe I was too into that role. I don’t try to be mean to anybody on a movie. In the past I’ve tended to isolate [myself], and maybe people take that as me being rude or me not liking them, but it's really a way for me to stay in my character. I really had nothing personal against Tyrese, but I guess there were a lot of misunderstandings."
2. In a YouTube video, Ashley Tisdale revealed that she and her High School Musical costar Lucas Grabeel "hated each other" while filming.
She said, "We were not close. We were not good friends... I think we just didn't know each other, and I was definitely, like, a lot like Sharpay... I have to say, after we wrapped, though, I've always had a love for [Lucas]."
3. According to Seth Rogen, during Superbad auditions, Jonah Hill "immediately hated" Christopher Mintz-Plasse and said, "That was fucking with my rhythm. I couldn’t perform with that guy."
In the same interview, Jonah told Vanity Fair, "Chris was really, really amazing off the bat. And I think he was really annoying to me at that time."
4. In The Price of Glee, Naya Rivera's dad, George, said that his daughter and her costar Lea Michele "hated each other but, at the same time, respected each other's talent."
He said, "There was always a fight between them. Always. Everybody knew. Everybody saw it."
In her memoir Sorry, Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up, Naya wrote, "One of the Glee writers once said that Lea and I were like two sides of the same battery, and that about sums us up. We are both strong-willed and competitive — not just with each other but with everyone — and that's not a good mixture... As the show progressed, though, that friendship started to break down, especially as Santana moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time. I think Rachel — erm, I mean Lea — didn't like sharing the spotlight."
5. According to Jim Carrey, his Batman Forever costar Tommy Lee Jones once told him, "I hate you. I really don't like you." When Jim asked why, Tommy purportedly replied, "I cannot sanction your buffoonery."
Jim told Norm Macdonald Live, "I was the star, and that was the problem. He's a phenomenal actor, though. I still love him."
6. On his podcast Mohr Stories, Jay Mohr alleged that, when his Picture Perfect costar Jennifer Aniston saw him on set, she openly complained about him, telling other people, "Six guys they screen-test! Six! ... The one fucking guy I hate, that's the guy they hire!"
He also told Elle that his "most awkward interaction with a female celebrity" was "being on the set of a movie where the leading woman was unhappy with [his] presence and made it clear from day one."
He said, "I hadn't done many movies, and even though they screen-tested some pretty famous guys, I somehow snaked into the leading role. The actress said, 'No way! You've got to be kidding me!' Loudly. Between takes. To other actors on set. I would literally go to my mom's house and cry."
The interviewer pointed out that the only movie in his filmography that could fit that description was Picture Perfect, but he declined to confirm or deny.
7. Anthony Hopkins reportedly called his A Change of Seasons costar Shirley MacLaine "the most obnoxious actor" he ever had to work with.
When the New York Post brought this quote up to Shirley, she said, "I didn't like him either, but he was on the wagon [abstaining from drinking alcohol] at that time, and it was hard on him."
8. Freddie Prinze Jr. "hated every moment of" doing 24 because "Kiefer [Sutherland] was the most unprofessional dude in the world."
He told ABC News, "That's not me talking trash, I'd say it to his face, I think everyone that's worked with him has said that. I just wanted to quit the business after that. So, I just sort of stopped."
He also said that, because of their significant height difference, he had to take off his shoes anytime he was in a scene with Kiefer. He said, "Just put the guy on an apple box or don't hire me next time."
9. The only costar that Leslie Jordan didn't enjoy working with was his Newhart costar Mary Frann, whom he was "warned" about.
He told Los Angeles magazine, "The set was so loose and relaxed, and we were having such a good time, but then [the] door opened and she came in. And so I went that afternoon to my agency, Cunningham, Escott, and Depine, who handled me for commercials. And Mr. Escott, T.J. Escott, unbeknownst to me, had been married to Mary Frann. I didn't know that, and I walked in there and said, 'What a bitch!' and everybody in the office was going 'Shhhh!' And then from the office, T.J. said, 'I agree with everything he's saying!'"
10. When The Vampire Diaries first began filming, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley "despised each other so much that it read as love."
Nina told the Directionally Challenged podcast, "We really just didn't get along the first five months of shooting... We ended up getting to a good place, and it was fine. Of everyone, I think I probably see him the most and hang out with him the most. We're probably the closest."
Responding to her comments, Paul told Entertainment Tonight, "We totally clashed. We didn't [get along]. Creatively, it just wasn't in sync. The fans would never have known that. We're basically driving each other insane and then after a few seasons, we developed this absolute mutual love."
11. Patricia Neal was originally "thrilled" to work with George Peppard in Breakfast at Tiffany's. However, once an argument between him and director Blake Edwards almost turned into a fistfight, and she had to stop it. She "hated him from that moment on."
In Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and the Dawn of the Modern Woman by Sam Wasson, she said, "We were trying to block a scene, and George wanted to change everything that Blake had planned, and George got so terrible that Blake almost hit him. I got them to stop, but I think George got his way."
12. On The Graham Norton Show, Hugh Grant alleged that several of his former costars dislike him. He said that his Nine Months costar Julianne Moore is a "brilliant actress" and she "loathes [him]."
13. Hugh also said that his About a Boy costar Rachel Weisz is "clever, beautiful, [and] despises [him]."
He added, "She made the mistake of giving me notes."
It's not always a human costar that actors have trouble getting along with. Sometimes, their character's pet is the one causing problems.
15. Brent Spiner called the cat who played Data's pet, Spot, on Star Trek: The Next Generation "the single worst actor [he's] ever worked with."
According to Heavy, he said, "It's absurd. I don't hate an entire species of animal…I hate that cat... I didn't hate that cat at all, I really didn't. It was just that the cat was being required to do things it could not do."
16. And finally, Cole Sprouse won an argument with the Riverdale creator over what breed of dog to cast as Jughead's dog, Hot Dog, but he later regretted it. On Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said, "We got this dog, and this dog was the worst actor."
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wanted to cast a pit bull, but Cole spent a week convincing him to cast an Old English Sheepdog, like the dog in the Archie comics.