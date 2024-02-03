He continued, "It was back in the day, you know what I mean?"

At the time of filming, he had substance abuse issues.



He said, "It was very hard to stop [drinking], but I absolutely don’t miss it. I was always drunk, you know? And because I was a dad, I was very often drinking at work, which is fucking rubbish. And I kept thinking about who I was when I made Lipstick on Your Collar and thinking, 'What the fuck are you doing?' So I just stopped, ’cos I couldn’t deal with it anymore. I hated feeling hungover all the time, and I hated feeling that I needed a drink."



