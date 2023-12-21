Dean told the Hollywood Reporter, "Our argument was, 'Well, the movie is about space aliens. It's going to do fine foreign.' It was a big war, and Roland really stood up for [Will] — and we ultimately won that war."



Roland added, "It was pretty shortly before the shoot, and we still hadn’t locked in Will and Jeff [Goldblum]. I put my foot down. 'Universal people are calling every day, so give me these two actors or I move over there.' I don't think it would have been a possibility [to actually move studios], but it was a great threat."