Show Us How You're Decorating With The 12-Foot Home Depot Skeleton This Year

My favorite part of spooky season!

by Kristen Harris

It's almost Halloween, and you know what that means...

large skeleton in the yard
The iconic 12-foot skeleton Halloween decoration, which Home Depot debuted in 2020, is back, baby!

giant skeleton towering over smaller ones in someone&#x27;s yard
Seeing how people decorate with this big guy is my favorite part of Halloween. Sadly, I don't have one of my own (and I worry it might scare my neighbors' chickens), so I live vicariously through pictures other people share online.

people setting the skeleton in their yard
Some people dress their giant skeleton up in iconic clothes of yesteryear.

Others find creative ways to keep it on display past October 31st.

And some skeletons have to get jobs, which makes sense, because they're, like, $300.

So, if you're decorating with a 12-foot skeleton — or maybe its new friend, 13-foot Jack Skellington — share your ideas and your pictures in the comments below!