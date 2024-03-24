Your Brain Will Be Scrambled Eggs After Seeing These 16 Atrocious Images

1.
This phone that whispers directly to your ear with its mustache tickling you:
2.
And this person who is sporting permed eyelashes:
3.
This monster who decided to squeeze their belly button into a washer:
4.
These heathens who thought it was a good idea to touch eyeballs:
5.
And this individual who enjoys this disgusting combo:
6.
This snail who has a wasp's nest stuck to it:
7.
This freaky life-size cucumber person:
8.
Whoever decided this design was a great look:
9.
And whoever thought this one was, too (I guess no poop will ever get stuck in its fur):
10.
The odd one who thought eyelashes on glasses was a statement:
11.
The person who is making everyone wince with this idea:
12.
And the person who is creeping everyone out with theirs:
13.
These really scary looking urinals:
14.
And this really squished cat:
15.
This dog who should never have been subjected to this:
16.
And this creature that will now haunt your nightmares. Goodbye.
