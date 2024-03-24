Skip To Content
    Your Brain Will Be Scrambled Eggs After Seeing These 16 Atrocious Images

    I'm sorry the world is sometimes like this.

    Krista Torres
    by Krista Torres

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This phone that whispers directly to your ear with its mustache tickling you:

    Crocheted phone in the shape of a person, with keypads on the chest and two head-like ends, displayed on glass
    kryptoshot / reddit.com

    2. And this person who is sporting permed eyelashes:

    permed eyelashes
    dasurica / reddit.com

    3. This monster who decided to squeeze their belly button into a washer:

    A belly button pushed through a washer
    ProfStorm / reddit.com

    4. These heathens who thought it was a good idea to touch eyeballs:

    Close-up of two people&#x27;s faces nearly touching, focusing on the eye of one person
    Freeman8472 / reddit.com

    5. And this individual who enjoys this disgusting combo:

    Bowl containing sliced bananas mixed with fish heads
    hildaworld / reddit.com

    6. This snail who has a wasp's nest stuck to it:

    A snail crawls on a person&#x27;s finger, with a wasp nest attached to it
    dante7894 / reddit.com

    7. This freaky life-size cucumber person:

    A person made out of cucumbers
    Mifficer / reddit.com

    8. Whoever decided this design was a great look:

    Badly cut hair
    imgur.com

    9. And whoever thought this one was, too (I guess no poop will ever get stuck in its fur):

    A dog&#x27;s hindquarters that have been shaved
    Kerblimey / reddit.com

    10. The odd one who thought eyelashes on glasses was a statement:

    Eyelashes on someone&#x27;s glasses
    DenshaDev / reddit.com

    11. The person who is making everyone wince with this idea:

    A close-up of a hand using a metallic bottle opener to open a bottle cap
    randomuser2984 / reddit.com

    12. And the person who is creeping everyone out with theirs:

    Person standing in a forested area, wearing gloves and shorts with visible dirt on skin and clothing
    cakeboyplum / reddit.com

    13. These really scary looking urinals:

    Urinals with very small openings
    ThatterribleITguy / reddit.com

    14. And this really squished cat:

    A white cat is sleeping snugly in a round hanging bed attached to a cat tree
    surfnbrd / reddit.com

    15. This dog who should never have been subjected to this:

    A dog with an edited image to appear as if it has human legs in tights and high heels in different poses
    whaleitsalongtail / reddit.com

    16. And this creature that will now haunt your nightmares. Goodbye.

    Hairless baby marsupial nestled in a knitted blanket, held in someone&#x27;s hand
    r/awwwtf / reddit.com

