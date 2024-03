"I absolutely did not wear them on purpose; I had bought cute little press-on nails for a date with my boyfriend and just hadn't taken them off. Anyway, I told her no, I would not be taking them off because this situation was honestly ridiculous and it wasn't like I was wearing a white dress or anything to take the attention from her. As I said before, I absolutely hate conflict, so I think the fact I was standing up to her caught her off guard. She looked stunned, and then she started tearing up and saying I was trying to ruin the day for her. Her mom came over to ask what was wrong, and I tried to explain it was just a misunderstanding, but my friend told me to leave because I wasn't respecting her wishes as the bride."