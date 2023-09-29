"Rule One. Ceremony — reasonable. Dinner/reception — unreasonable and unrealistic. Rule Two. Absolutely 100% unreasonable. Expect a lot of declines over this. I would have zero interest in attending a wedding with this kind of dress code. Rule Three. Not only unreasonable but appalling. You've got some fucking nerve trying to police your bridesmaids' bodies and eating choices. Shame on you. Rule Four. Your MOH is under NO obligation to provide you with a flower girl if your rules around her child's care are outside of her comfort zone. You are being a huge, asshole-ish bridezilla from hell. Knock it off or you're going to find yourself with a much smaller circle of friends than you started off with, and a family that's going to be pissed off at you for a very long time."