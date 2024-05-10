The Terror You'll Feel After Reading These 21 Unexplainable Experiences Will Be Ten Fold

1."When I was in college, a drunk dude fell from a third-floor balcony and got up and walked away like it was nothing. Seriously, it was one of the weirdest/freakiest things I’ve ever seen in my life."
2."I was too young to remember this myself, but my mom always tells this story: Apparently, when I was younger (like, barely able to speak), I was sitting on the floor playing with some toys with my mom when I just nonchalantly said, 'When I was in heaven, I met a woman who said you'd be the perfect mommy for me.' My mom asked me to describe the woman, and I described my mom's great-grandmother perfectly, down to the eye color. I had (obviously) never met my great-great-grandmother nor seen a picture of her."
3."When I was 10 years old, I didn't want to go to school one day. I faked a stomachache so my grandmother would let me stay home. I've always been a bad liar, so my grandmother tried to call my bluff. She told me if I was too sick for school, then she would be scheduling me a doctor's appointment. Three hours later, I was rushed into emergency surgery. My fake illness was actually appendicitis, and it was so inflamed that — if I hadn't come in that day — my appendix would have ruptured, potentially killing me. I felt 100% fine that day. Faking being sick saved my life."
4."Several times a year, I'll suddenly get a thought that it's been a long time (usually months) since I last spoke with a particular friend or relative — then I will get a voice call or an email from that person within a few hours. I can't explain it, but I never tell them about it because I fear losing this strange ability that I have."
5."I have a vivid memory of being at the Statue of Liberty as a child, on my dad’s shoulders, seeing the skyline of NYC. I remember the ferry we took, I remember what we ate for lunch that day, etc. I’ve always talked about it, but my family denies I ever went to NYC. I didn’t go for the first time until I was 23, but strangely enough when I went, I remembered everything just how it had been when I was there with my dad."
6."So this still baffles me, but when I was a kid, we moved into a new house, and — while the realtor was showing us around — I saw a lady sitting at a white dresser in a pink room. She even waved at me. When I asked my mom who it was, she just brushed me off because she was trying to listen to the realtor. The weirdest part of this was that, once we moved in, we found that there were no rooms painted pink in the house. My family just brushed the whole thing off, despite my being adamant of what I saw. Anyway, fast-forward a few years, I'm in high school at this point, and we start renovating the house. While stripping the wallpaper in the master bedroom, we found out it was painted pink. This still low-key freaks me out."
7."I turned to a person who I barely knew and said, 'My sister is getting engaged right now,' without having the intent of speaking to them at all. He politely asked me why I said that, and I had to just shake my head and say, 'I don't know.' A few days later, I found out that, sure enough, at that exact moment on the far side of the world, my sister had said, 'Yes' to Mr. Right. I hadn't even known she was dating."
8."I swear my 4-year-old can read my mind or we think on the same wavelength sometimes. I’ve randomly thought of a specific food (like a specific type of ice cream, which we rarely have) and he'll ask me to get it, or I’ll be thinking about my mom and he’ll ask, 'Can we go to grandma's?'"
9."When I was 10, I had a radio and bean bag chair in my room. As I was starting to fall asleep, the radio suddenly changed the channel multiple times and then I heard the bean bag chair in my room slowly fold in on itself, making the noise a bean bag chair would make if someone were to sit in it. Not sure what caused this but it certainly freaked me out."
10."I was once changing pants in my room before work and I took off my belt. After putting on my other pair of pants, I went to put my belt back on, but the belt was gone. No one else was in the room and I spent a good 10 minutes looking for it. I had simply set it on the floor. It’s been 10 years and I’ve never seen that belt again."
11."This one is strange to me because it was so long ago that I'm convinced I have to be remembering things wrong. I was a young kid, and at the grocery store, I saw this small toy helicopter that I really wanted for some reason. I, of course, didn't buy it, but the memory of it was stuck in my head. A few nights later, I had a dream that I was playing with the helicopter, but I realized it was a dream. In the dream, stupid young me thought that, if I put it under my pillow, it would still be there when I woke up. After that, I woke up and eagerly checked under the pillow. It was right where I left it in the dream. As a kid, I wasn't surprised to find it there, but years later I still have no clue how the toy helicopter actually got underneath the pillow."
12."My girlfriend got out of the shower and called me into the bathroom to show me something. There was a very strange, distinct handprint on the mirror. I lived alone and she was the only adult that had been to my house in about two years. We each placed our handprints on the sides of the mystery handprint for reference and neither look anything like the mystery print. I still have no idea how it got there."
13."I hit a patch of black ice in the dark going 60 mph down the highway. At the time, I drove a one-ton cargo van. It hit the guard rail and flipped. Not only did I walk away without a scratch, the car was drivable, and I was only 30 minutes late to work."
14."I had a dream that I got a phone call saying my brother, who I hadn't seen in 10 years, had died. Two days later, I got a call that he actually had died."
15."I was driving across the US and drove into Salt Lake City. For whatever reason, I got a craving for IHOP, so I punched it into Google Maps and followed the directions to a spot in the middle of town. I walked in, and the place was empty. I don't mean, like, there were no customers. I mean there was literally not a person in the place. No wait staff, no customers, no cooks. Nobody. There was partially eaten food on all the tables, and bags and purses in the booths. TVs were on everywhere. There were even burgers on the grill slowly burning. There wasn't a soul in the place. It was like they all just vanished at once. I was so freaked out that I hopped in my car and drove until I hit the Nevada border before stopping to eat. I still have no idea what the fuck happened."
16."When I was in primary school, there was all of these cups in the cafeteria, which were filled with milk every lunch. Red, green, blue — but only one yellow cup. Everyone would fight to get the yellow cup like it was the holy grail, and it had been that way for years. One night, I had a dream that the cafeteria had gotten more yellow cups in and, low and behold, the next day there were hundreds of yellow cups."
17."I was at a friend's house and they were in the garage, working on a dirt bike. The driveway was empty and their parent's had left a while ago. I went inside to grab a soda, but decided to look for his cat, who I hadn't seen all day. I walked into the office and, as I'm calling the cat's name, a deep man's voice said 'meow' right into my right ear. I jumped and ran around the main floor looking for who said it. I didn't find anyone."
18."When I was 12 years old, I went up to Lake Tahoe with my friend and his parents, who had a condo in Incline Village. One day, the two of us are walking to the bowling alley and had to cross a street at a crosswalk. Right after we stepped off the curb, a car came really close to hitting us. All of a sudden, we're both up on the curb, like we were lifted a few feet. We both looked at each other strangely: 'Did you jump?' 'No, did you?' 'No.' We spent the next hour kind of dumbfounded. It didn't feel like a shove or any use of force. We were in the street, then we weren't."
19."I had a sleep paralysis nightmare when I was a kid. I saw a red-eyed dark figure standing in the doorway. It's always stuck with me, and I've called him the boogeyman ever since. One day, I was browsing Reddit and somebody painted a picture of their 'sleep paralysis demon.' It was like the guy had painted my exact dream, and a bunch of other people commented that they had seen the same creature. It always makes me uneasy to think about."
20."I used to fence. I was at a tournament once and had just started a bout against a competitor. You win the bout by being the first to five points. I score what I believe to be first point, but the official indicates the match is over and I've won. I stood there, confused for a second, but my opponent seems to agree that I've won, salutes, approaches for a handshake. I go along with it. I check the scorecard and it says I've won 5-2. In total, I lost probably four or five minutes of time. It hasn't happened to me since (to the best of my knowledge), but it's been 20 years and I still wonder what happened."
21."I had watched an early episode of Criminal Minds where an arsonist would lock people in their homes before lightning the house on fire. For whatever reason, it really got to me. A night later, I woke up out of a dead sleep and couldn’t get that episode out of my mind, so I finally decided to just get up and check the front door. I swear, I couldn't open the door. I unlocked it, but it was totally stuck. I woke up my husband because I was so freaked out. He also tried, but couldn’t get the door open, and he’s a big guy! I ended up climbing out a window so I could push the door from the outside while he pulled from the inside. We finally got it open, and I didn’t watch Criminal Minds for a long time after that."
Do you have an unexplainable, eerie thing that has happened to you?! Tell us about it in the comments!