The Terror You'll Feel After Reading These 21 Unexplainable Experiences Will Be Ten Fold

6.

"So this still baffles me, but when I was a kid, we moved into a new house, and — while the realtor was showing us around — I saw a lady sitting at a white dresser in a pink room. She even waved at me. When I asked my mom who it was, she just brushed me off because she was trying to listen to the realtor. The weirdest part of this was that, once we moved in, we found that there were no rooms painted pink in the house. My family just brushed the whole thing off, despite my being adamant of what I saw. Anyway, fast-forward a few years, I'm in high school at this point, and we start renovating the house. While stripping the wallpaper in the master bedroom, we found out it was painted pink. This still low-key freaks me out."