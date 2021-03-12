BuzzFeed spoke to Dawn who said ranch isn't a common dressing in the UK. "Ranch is practically nonexistent here, like I’ve said previously — I had never even heard of it!" So, what were Dawn's thoughts?! SHE LOVED IT! "My tastebuds just went through the roof with excitement. The taste almost reminded me of Caesar salad dressing, but a lot thicker and more seasoned with different flavors," she said.
When it comes to dressings that are beloved in the UK and not as popular in the US, Dawn said America actually has most of what they have. "Although, people should definitely give brown sauce a try! Or even the spread marmite, you’ll either love or hate that one!"
Dawn does a lot of other taste-test videos of American foods on her TikTok. Like this viral video series where she tries American candy:
Dawn said, "I’ve always been very curious about the differences between the UK and the US — and this includes food! So, I have been extremely excited and interested to try as many different things as I can. Having a big American following on TikTok also just makes me even more curious to try all of the different things over there!"
So, people in the US — what foods should people in the UK try? And people in the UK, what foods should Americans try?! Let us know in the comments!