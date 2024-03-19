A woman named Sophia Moscato has broken the internet with three simple photos about a recent breakup. In her TikTok photos, which have over 12 million views, she shares a photo of the flowers she got when she ended things with her ex:
Then a photo of the nonexistent flowers she got when she gave him another chance:
And she ends it with the flowers he gave her when he wanted to get back together again:
The deep meaning behind the photos is a sad reality for many women in the world.
And it is piercing most like a knife to the heart.
Sometimes photos speak louder than any words could ever.
Some women are sharing their own experience dating men.
And how relationships with them have made them feel.
For example, only getting "I'm sorry" or "cheating" flowers.
And just being treated poorly in general.
There's also the reality of realizing flowers can be under $5.
It's really just one of those moments that makes you sad and defeated for people in those situations.
However, it is also a reminder that the most important love you can have is love for yourself.
BuzzFeed spoke to Sophia who said, "The photos represent how some boys only care when you're no longer together. Some never try when they are with you — only when they don't have you anymore. I know a lot of women go through the same situation and are treated poorly in relationships."
She said she felt less alone during this recent breakup reading the comments, knowing thousands of women are going through the same thing. "I also think my photo series helped shed light onto the women being manipulated in their relationships — and even afterward — because most of the time they never actually realize they are being manipulated."
Sophia said she learned a lot in this past relationship. "I learned what I deserve and that I shouldn't have to ask to be loved properly. Thanks to my ex for making me realize I'm worth a lot more than just the bare minimum."
Her ending advice is this: "If you love a woman but don't exactly know how to express yourself, communication is great but comprehension is key. A woman can tell you what she expects of you and you can listen, but if you don't understand what she needs and wants, it can go downhill fast. If you have to ask a man to do bare minimum things for you, then he's not a man, he's a boy."