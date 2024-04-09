Skip To Content
bringme FeedonBuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

This Guy Went Viral For Talking About What Skills He's Better At Because He's From New Jersey, And Now People Are Sharing "Stat Bonuses" Per State

"...+5 points for stealth because everyone forgets we're here."

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

Fritz Amspacher is a TikToker who recently went viral for his thoughts on stat bonuses by state, meaning there are certain skills you're automatically better at simply because of where you grew up and what you had to learn to survive there:

@grumpygimli

I've been thinking about this one for a while and want to know what stat bonuses other states would give, I'm thinking Florida people would innately be built like a tank #rpg #dnd #fantasy #character #newjersey #florida

♬ original sound - Grumpygimli

In his video, which has over half a million views, he says, "I like the idea of, depending on what state you're from, you are born with automatic stat bonuses, right? Like, I'm from Jersey, so plus four constitution, minus four intelligence, and I do plus five damage with one-handed weapons."

Fritz with glasses wearing a sleeveless top, standing in front of a house. Visible tattoos on arms
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

People started rapid-fire responding with what they thought their stat bonuses would be based on where they're from:

Text summary: TS Rogers&#x27; humorous take on attributes gained from Georgia: charisma from heat, wisdom from stories, less intelligence, constitution from humidity, strength, and dexterity
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

This is how Texas shaped up in the comments:

Screenshot of TikTok comments about stat bonuses of Texas
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

Californians are clearly inferior to any type of water or cold:

Social media comment by Sara joking about Californians having charisma and fire resistance, but weak against cold or water damage
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

However, New York gets kudos for their fast-paced society:

Social media comment by user deliawitit saying &quot;NY 100% has a movement speed bonus&quot;
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

Idaho ranked very high in what would be expected:

Profile photo of a person with text &quot;Idaho: +5... potato?&quot;
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

And it was decided that anyone residing in any Midwest state gets an automatic charisma bonus:

User profile with the name &quot;Glory&quot; and text &quot;Midwest nice charisma bonus.&quot;
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

Colorado folk were pulling some pretty impressive stats:

TikTok comment about stat bonuses of Colorado people
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

And, TBH, so was Washington:

Social media comment about gaining stamina from caffeine and avoiding people with &quot;Seattle Freeze&quot;
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

We give props to Maryland because of this truth:

Image of a social media comment by a user named Ibhmango stating &quot;MD. +5 stealth because everyone forgets we&#x27;re here.&quot;
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

Kansas people are shaping up like this:

Text from an online post discussing game boosts for Kansas, like weather-related advantages and a &#x27;Midwestern goodbye&#x27; feat
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

And this is what Minnesota got:

Comment by Sir Kiwi with text about Minnesota&#x27;s tolerance to cold and heat, and bonuses to Bluff and survival
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

Oregon's stat bonuses are as follows:

Summary of a comment by Nick mentioning Oregon abilities: +2 to Nature, proficiency with brewers kit, and one druidcraft spell per roll
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

Maine seems to be pretty spot on:

A person listing stat bonuses for Maine
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

Vermont got points for their maple syrup:

User&#x27;s profile picture with text discussing Vermont attributes in a humorous RPG style
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

Utah is the land of endless partners:

Comment on a post joking about Utah and polygamy, referencing five spouses
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

And Arizona people are getting some pretty high stats overall:

Comment with text: User lists attributes like a character stat sheet relevant to Arizona weather, including stamina and damage with pocket sand
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

Here's what Tennessee's rankings looked like:

Social media comment by user Drew Hart mentioning charisma in Nashville, poison resistance, and wisdom saves related to handling snakes and biblical literalism
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

Indiana's looked like this:

Profile picture of a person next to a text comment rating Indiana&#x27;s weather
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

Louisiana scored high in cooking, of course:

Comment on a social media post listing various attribute bonuses related to Louisiana, cooking, outdoorsmanship, and charisma
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

And Kentucky ranked high in bourbon:

Text summary: Job qualifications in Louisville, KY including bourbon expertise, animal handling, and ark experience
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

Here's a little blurb about Nevada:

A person sharing stat bonuses about Nevada
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

New Hampshire is a place that also gets points for resisting the cold:

A person sharing stat bonuses about New Hampshire
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

And West Virginia is apparently the land of Pepperoni Roll stat bonuses:

A person sharing stat bonuses about West Virginia
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

Here's a peek at Wisconsin:

Comic-style character Ardell stating benefits of being from Wisconsin, including cold resistance and arm wrestling bonuses
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

And Arkansas people pride themselves on religion:

Comment on social media with text about Arkansas and humorous traits related to heat resistance and religion
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

This is what one person said about Connecticut:

A person sharing stat bonuses about Connecticut
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

We've got South Dakotans taking their own points off for "low intelligence":

Profile with text: Attributes like intelligence, strength, blade proficiency, and animal handling joked to be tied to South Dakota
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

And even though Oklahoma also lost points for low intelligence in the comments, they gain points for being able to face tornadoes head on:

A screenshot of a text comment discussing a gaming buff specific to Oklahoma regarding reflex saves against tornados or trees
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com

BuzzFeed spoke to Fritz who said he made the TikTok after thinking about how he's probably naturally better at certain things since he grew up in New Jersey. "Things like cooking Italian food, committing tax fraud... I started wondering what sort of things people from other states would be naturally better at than the average person. I love anything to do with fantasy so I just put it in terms of a base-level DnD character."

"And if you're still a little confused about stat bonuses, think of them as a numerical representation of your skill level when doing a certain thing versus that of a baseline ability. For instance, I gave New Jersey a 'plus four' in constitution because our state is pretty much radioactive, and our water is all pretty toxic. Despite that, we thrive, so our constitution would be higher than that of someone who didn't grow up there," he explained.

@grumpygimli

Replying to @kn33c4p5 everybody from Kentucky starts the campaign as a horse, it's up to yall to figure out how to fix that #kentucky #dnd #class #character #stat

♬ original sound - Grumpygimli

According to Fritz, New York likely ranks the highest overall in stat bonuses. "You have upstate New York with a pretty resilient build, and NYC is just an overall well-rounded base character because of the diversity. The argument could be made for Florida, but only if you're specifically playing the 'Florida Man build,' which grants the ability to wrestle alligators, immunity to most physical damage, and a boost to all physical stats, with the downside of having to consume potions to maintain your abilities constantly."

Times Square bustling with pedestrians and lit by numerous digital billboards
Andrey Denisyuk / Getty Images

Fritz believes his video went viral because people enjoy talking about where they're from and what makes their state unique. "My favorite part of this video has been how much I've learned about other states and the people in them. Just the interesting things that people have come up with, like Idaho characters beginning with a bag full of potatoes, Wisconsin people having a never-ending block of cheese that whispers evil things to them, or Maryland population starting with a pet crab, it's all just been a really fun creative little discussion."

Illustrated map of the United States highlighting Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, and Kentucky with state icons
Teddyandmia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

So, if you want to see more stat bonuses by state, you can scroll through the countless comments on Fritz's video here. In the meantime, if you have some to add to your state, let us know in the comments!

Text in image: &quot;Manda please tell me someone has compiled this into a spreadsheet and we have like an Oregon Trail based campaign stat block&quot; - 5d ago Reply
@grumpygimli / tiktok.com