Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"...+5 points for stealth because everyone forgets we're here."
@grumpygimli
I've been thinking about this one for a while and want to know what stat bonuses other states would give, I'm thinking Florida people would innately be built like a tank #rpg #dnd #fantasy #character #newjersey #florida♬ original sound - Grumpygimli
@grumpygimli
Replying to @kn33c4p5 everybody from Kentucky starts the campaign as a horse, it's up to yall to figure out how to fix that #kentucky #dnd #class #character #stat♬ original sound - Grumpygimli