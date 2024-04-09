Fritz believes his video went viral because people enjoy talking about where they're from and what makes their state unique. "My favorite part of this video has been how much I've learned about other states and the people in them. Just the interesting things that people have come up with, like Idaho characters beginning with a bag full of potatoes, Wisconsin people having a never-ending block of cheese that whispers evil things to them, or Maryland population starting with a pet crab, it's all just been a really fun creative little discussion."