23 Rare Moments When Everything Felt Just Right

1.
When these kitties each claimed their own step in perfect alignment:
2.
When the angle of this tree branch exactly fit the shape of this cloud in the sky:
3.
When this shadow from this pole fit precisely into this line of bricks:
4.
When these tomatoes created this perfect color palatte:
5.
When this sheet of ice gracefully slid off this slide:
6.
When this water was so crystal clear it looked like air:
7.
When these stack of pancakes achieved perfection:
8.
When this beam of sun cast down onto this dog in majesty:
9.
When this pod of peas was not only the most ideal color but also the most ideal shape:
10.
When this stack of shirts created the exact logo on the front of each one:
11.
When this fence seamlessly lined up with the edge of the water:
12.
When this kitty fit into this kitty-shaped opening:
13.
When these pills created art in the most unexpected way:
14.
When this ice cream cone was so perfect it almost looked fake:
15.
When this plant didn't have one part of it that was out of alignment:
16.
When the snowfall created this tabletop masterpiece:
17.
And when this snowfall was the definition of seamless:
18.
When this speaker aligned to a T inside this drawer:
19.
When this single stream of water fit into this drain hole:
20.
When this jar of pickles was picturesque:
21.
And when these hangers were so picturesque they looked like wall art:
22.
When this soda embodiment happened:
23.
Lastly, when this always-inconveniently-sized Apple charger fit like a glove inside this totally random outlet: