23 Rare Moments When Everything Felt Just Right

    1. When these kitties each claimed their own step in perfect alignment:

    2. When the angle of this tree branch exactly fit the shape of this cloud in the sky:

    3. When this shadow from this pole fit precisely into this line of bricks:

    4. When these tomatoes created this perfect color palatte:

    5. When this sheet of ice gracefully slid off this slide:

    6. When this water was so crystal clear it looked like air:

    7. When these stack of pancakes achieved perfection:

    8. When this beam of sun cast down onto this dog in majesty:

    9. When this pod of peas was not only the most ideal color but also the most ideal shape:

    10. When this stack of shirts created the exact logo on the front of each one:

    11. When this fence seamlessly lined up with the edge of the water:

    12. When this kitty fit into this kitty-shaped opening:

    13. When these pills created art in the most unexpected way:

    14. When this ice cream cone was so perfect it almost looked fake:

    15. When this plant didn't have one part of it that was out of alignment:

    16. When the snowfall created this tabletop masterpiece:

    17. And when this snowfall was the definition of seamless:

    18. When this speaker aligned to a T inside this drawer:

    19. When this single stream of water fit into this drain hole:

    20. When this jar of pickles was picturesque:

    21. And when these hangers were so picturesque they looked like wall art:

    22. When this soda embodiment happened:

    23. Lastly, when this always-inconveniently-sized Apple charger fit like a glove inside this totally random outlet:

