This Dad Admitted That His Son Comes Before His Wife, And It's An Interesting Conversation We Want Your Insight On

But u/Prestigious-Swim4924 immediately shut down the idea: "She said it was reasonable, since I was paying most of his college tuition, but I told her there are alternatives. I suggested we stop eating out so much because it's $50–$100 per meal, but she didn't like that idea. I suggested other things, which she rejected, so I told her I'm open to suggestions, but my son isn't going to be our source of income."