7.

"When I was waitressing in college, I witnessed the single most embarrassing thing to happen to a person. Right in the middle of their dinner (and in the middle of our Friday night dinner rush) this poor guy stood up, tapped his wine glass to get EVERYONE'S attention, and then proceeded to tell EVERYONE what a fantastic person his girlfriend was. The whole time this is happening, she was just sitting there with the most bored look on her face. Then the poor guy pulled out a ring, got on one knee and asked her to marry him. She gave him the most disgusted look imaginable and said, 'THIS is the ring you expect me to say yes to? Could you be any cheaper?' She got up and walked out, leaving the poor guy just kneeling there. I didn't charge him for the meal."