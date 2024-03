Another method, according to Happiest Baby , is to put the car seat in your home and have your child sit in it with a snack or book so they can become accustomed to it before they start going on car rides. The site also has some other tips that you can read here . (But if all else fails, just let them drive 😉.) Happy parenting — and let us know in the comments if you've tried the "pre-fold" method!