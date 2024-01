This is when Dr. Salhab referenced the Mariko Aoki phenomenon . It is the coined term for the sudden urge to poop in bookstores that dates back to 1985 Japanese media . "It seems that when people enter certain stores, they encounter a spectrum of emotions, and this array of emotions can sometimes lead to a sudden need to use the bathroom. Each person might react differently to the sights, smells, or overall vibe of a store, which could explain why they suddenly feel like they have to go."