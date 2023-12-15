While plus-size people typically have to purchase an extra seat, Southwest Airlines has a policy that offers up to two extra seats for free.
You start by booking the flight for two (or three, if you want two seats). After you select your dates and destination, enter your personal information as normal on the first ticket. For the second ticket, add your same information, but in the middle-name slot put "XS" for extra seat. That's it!
Now, as a heads-up, you will pay for the extra ticket up front, but you do get reimbursed afterward. Many people choose to do this proactively because it prevents overselling of the flight.
Either way, people have been sharing just how accommodating Southwest has been for plus-size people and how appreciated it is:
BuzzFeed spoke to Jae'lynn, who said this is a game changer for so many who have often felt overlooked by the travel industry. "I made it my mission to spotlight Southwest Airlines' groundbreaking policy revolutionizing travel for plus-size individuals and beyond," she said. "This policy isn't just about physical comfort; it's a catalyst for financial accessibility, too. I'm driven to spread the word, ensuring everyone, regardless of size, experiences travel on equal terms. EveryBODY deserves comfort and the same flying experience."
Speaking to Southwest Airlines on the phone, I discovered that the "customer of size" policy is not for tall people. I was informed that the policy is only for plus-size people who "encroach upon the seat next to them." For taller people, the agent encouraged the purchase of upgraded boarding to get a better seat. I also inquired about passengers with disabilities. To qualify for an extra seat with a disability, the passenger would have to have an impairment where they would require an extra seat, such as a full-leg cast.
To conclude, Jae'lynn said her message is not just a moral imperative but a business opportunity. "By prioritizing the comfort and well-being of all travelers, regardless of size, airlines can tap into a vast market and contribute to a travel experience that truly welcomes everyone."
You can follow her on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube and get more information on her website.