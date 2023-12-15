✈️ In a world where we should all be striving for equality, it's time to confront an issue that has long been swept under the rug – the unequal treatment of plus-size travelers when it comes to air travel. We've all seen it, some people, like myself, needing two seats on a plane, but should they be charged for that second seat? Should they be penalized for their bodies, their comfort, or even their health? My petition calls upon the FAA to take a hard look at the policies that govern air travel and demand fairness for plus-size passengers.⁣ ⁣ Let's break it down: Airlines routinely charge extra for baggage, legroom, and even in-flight snacks, but when it comes to accommodating larger passengers, they often turn a blind eye to the discomfort and anxiety we face. Is it right to squeeze someone into a single seat, causing discomfort for them and their fellow passengers, when a simple solution exists? We're not asking for luxury; we're asking for basic dignity.⁣ ⁣ Imagine this: You're on a long-haul flight, crammed into a seat next to someone who spills into your space, making the journey an ordeal for both of you. Now, imagine if that person could have a second seat for free, allowing everyone on that plane to breathe a little easier. It's not about 'special treatment,' it's about recognizing a unique need and providing a humane solution.⁣ ⁣ Critics may argue that this is an added cost for airlines, but let's put it into perspective. Airlines make billions in profit annually, and they have the resources to provide this basic accommodation without breaking the bank. It's about time they prioritize passenger comfort over profit margins.⁣ ⁣ This petition isn't about pointing fingers or creating division; it's about sparking a conversation that leads to positive change. We believe in a future where plus-size travelers can board planes without the fear of judgment or added expenses. It's time for the FAA to step up, acknowledge the issue, and work towards a fair and just solution.⁣ ⁣ Sign my petition and stand with us in demanding equality in the skies, not just for plus-size travelers but for all passengers who deserve to travel comfortably. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that everyone has the right to fly without shame or financial burden. Join us in reshaping the future of air travel for the better. ⁣Sign the plus size travel petition at change.org/plussizetravel •⁣ •⁣ •⁣ #BodyEqualityInTravel #PlusSizeTravel #PlusSizeTravelTok #CustomerOfSize #PlusSizeTraveler #TravelingWhilePlusSize #TravelingWhileFat #AccessibilityForAll #InclusiveTravel #Fyp