    TikTokers Are Praising Southwest Airlines For Their Policy That Offers Up To 2 Extra Seats For Free For Plus-Size People

    Southwest Airlines' "customer of size" policy isn't new, but millions of people are just now discovering it.

    Krista Torres
    by Krista Torres

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's no secret that traveling as a plus-size person can be unpleasant. In fact, TikToker Jae’lynn Chaney made this viral video in June 2022 showing just how unaccommodating airlines can be:

    These are some of the struggles that plus size travelers face. Travel is possible for everyBODY, but it definitely comes with challenges and should be more accessible!! What travel challenges have you faced? #plussizetravel #plussizetravelblogger #flyingwhilefat #travellingwhilefat #travelingwhilefat #traveltok #plussize #plussizeedition #fyp

    While plus-size people typically have to purchase an extra seat, Southwest Airlines has a policy that offers up to two extra seats for free.

    You can ask for an extra seat at the Southwest airport gate, and they will accommodate you for free. Or, if you want to avoid having to ask at the gate, Jae'lynn made this step-by-step video showing how you can book the extra seat or seats beforehand:

    Revolutionize Your Plus Size Travel Experience! 🌍✈️ Dive into the game-changing world of Southwest Airlines' inclusive Customer of Size policy! 🌟 Discover how plus-size travelers can snag a free or reimbursed second seat for ultimate comfort. 🛋️ Follow my step-by-step guide to booking tranquility on their website! Click 'Book a Flight,' jet-setters! 🚀 Don't miss the extra tips and juicy details in the blog post I wrote about this at fatgirlstraveling.com – Link in bio! 📖🔗 Let's make travel more inclusive together! ❤️⁣ •⁣ •⁣ •⁣ #SouthwestAirlines #CustomerOfSize #SouthwestCustomerOfSizePolicy #PlusSizeTravelRevolution #FlyingWhileFat #TravelingWhilePlusSize #TravelingWhileFat #SuperfatTraveling #FlyingWhilePlusSize #Fyp

    You start by booking the flight for two (or three, if you want two seats). After you select your dates and destination, enter your personal information as normal on the first ticket. For the second ticket, add your same information, but in the middle-name slot put "XS" for extra seat. That's it!

    Screenshot showing how to fill in the form
    Now, as a heads-up, you will pay for the extra ticket up front, but you do get reimbursed afterward. Many people choose to do this proactively because it prevents overselling of the flight.

    Comments about choosing to purchase two seats in advance and getting refunded after the trip by calling after the trip
    Either way, people have been sharing just how accommodating Southwest has been for plus-size people and how appreciated it is:

    &quot;The last two times I&#x27;ve flown with Southwest, the checking agent went ahead and just gave me the pass without me having to ask&quot; and &quot;I fly Southwest and take advantage of this often! I also preboard so I can sanitize my seat quickly with no stares&quot;
    BuzzFeed spoke to Jae'lynn, who said this is a game changer for so many who have often felt overlooked by the travel industry. "I made it my mission to spotlight Southwest Airlines' groundbreaking policy revolutionizing travel for plus-size individuals and beyond," she said. "This policy isn't just about physical comfort; it's a catalyst for financial accessibility, too. I'm driven to spread the word, ensuring everyone, regardless of size, experiences travel on equal terms. EveryBODY deserves comfort and the same flying experience."

    Speaking to Southwest Airlines on the phone, I discovered that the "customer of size" policy is not for tall people. I was informed that the policy is only for plus-size people who "encroach upon the seat next to them." For taller people, the agent encouraged the purchase of upgraded boarding to get a better seat. I also inquired about passengers with disabilities. To qualify for an extra seat with a disability, the passenger would have to have an impairment where they would require an extra seat, such as a full-leg cast.

    &quot;Does this policy cover people who are exceptionally tall and need the room for their legs as well?&quot;
    I also found out that pregnant people can preboard as priority if they tell the gate attendant they are expecting.

    Jae'lynn said that inclusivity across the board when traveling is crucial. "Each traveler is unique, and tailoring the experience even further based on individual needs could make it an even more unforgettable journey for everyone. It's about making every aspect of the travel experience resonate with diverse individuals, ensuring that no one is left out," she said.

    ✈️ In a world where we should all be striving for equality, it's time to confront an issue that has long been swept under the rug – the unequal treatment of plus-size travelers when it comes to air travel. We've all seen it, some people, like myself, needing two seats on a plane, but should they be charged for that second seat? Should they be penalized for their bodies, their comfort, or even their health? My petition calls upon the FAA to take a hard look at the policies that govern air travel and demand fairness for plus-size passengers.⁣ ⁣ Let's break it down: Airlines routinely charge extra for baggage, legroom, and even in-flight snacks, but when it comes to accommodating larger passengers, they often turn a blind eye to the discomfort and anxiety we face. Is it right to squeeze someone into a single seat, causing discomfort for them and their fellow passengers, when a simple solution exists? We're not asking for luxury; we're asking for basic dignity.⁣ ⁣ Imagine this: You're on a long-haul flight, crammed into a seat next to someone who spills into your space, making the journey an ordeal for both of you. Now, imagine if that person could have a second seat for free, allowing everyone on that plane to breathe a little easier. It's not about 'special treatment,' it's about recognizing a unique need and providing a humane solution.⁣ ⁣ Critics may argue that this is an added cost for airlines, but let's put it into perspective. Airlines make billions in profit annually, and they have the resources to provide this basic accommodation without breaking the bank. It's about time they prioritize passenger comfort over profit margins.⁣ ⁣ This petition isn't about pointing fingers or creating division; it's about sparking a conversation that leads to positive change. We believe in a future where plus-size travelers can board planes without the fear of judgment or added expenses. It's time for the FAA to step up, acknowledge the issue, and work towards a fair and just solution.⁣ ⁣ Sign my petition and stand with us in demanding equality in the skies, not just for plus-size travelers but for all passengers who deserve to travel comfortably. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that everyone has the right to fly without shame or financial burden. Join us in reshaping the future of air travel for the better. ⁣Sign the plus size travel petition at change.org/plussizetravel •⁣ •⁣ •⁣ #BodyEqualityInTravel #PlusSizeTravel #PlusSizeTravelTok #CustomerOfSize #PlusSizeTraveler #TravelingWhilePlusSize #TravelingWhileFat #AccessibilityForAll #InclusiveTravel #Fyp

    "Overall, Southwest is on the right track, and I'm excited about the positive changes it's bringing. It's a reminder that continuous improvement and listening to the varied voices of travelers can refine the policy to make it even more inclusive," Jae'lynn continued. "⁣⁣Alaska Airlines has a similar 'customer of size' policy in place. However, on Alaska Airlines, all passengers are required to buy their extra seats up front, and from there they can only request a refund for the second seat if there’s at least one seat open on all legs of their itinerary after travel. ⁣⁣Many airlines don’t have any information available for customers of size. In my own research, I’ve found that over 50% of the major airlines in the US don’t have any information for how plus-size passengers should navigate their airline available on their websites," she added.

    Jae'lynn also has a plus-size travel petition she is encouraging people to sign.

    As a plus size traveler, I know firsthand how uncomfortable and unsafe it can be to squeeze into a tiny airplane seat. That's why I believe that every plus size traveler should have access to a free second or even third seat on an airplane if needed. This isn't about asking for special treatment or luxury accommodations. It's simply about ensuring that all travelers have enough space to travel comfortably and safely, without fear of being discriminated against because of their size. I'm not alone in this opinion - many people agree that plane seats are too small even for the average person. By signing my petition and sharing it with your friends and family, you can help us work towards a more inclusive and accommodating air travel experience for everyone. Let's stand together and make some real change in the industry. To sign the petition check out the link in my b!0. You can also find the petition at change.org/plussizetravel #plussizetravel #plussizetraveltok #travelingwhilefat #flyingwhilefat #fattravel #accessibilityforall #inclusivitymatters #bodyequalityintravel #inclusivetravel #fyp

    "Embarking on a journey as a superfat individual is a profound experience, laden with both physical and mental challenges stemming from prevalent stigma and discrimination within the realm of travel," she said. "Beyond the logistical aspects of securing tickets and accommodations, meticulous research and contingency planning are essential.⁣⁣ Navigating spaces designed without diversity in mind becomes a significant hurdle. The constant anxiety of fitting into airplane seats and contending with public facilities not accommodating diverse body types is dehumanizing. Additionally, the anticipation of potential discomfort, whether from securing a seat next to a reluctant passenger or enduring judgmental stares, underscores the pervasive societal bias against plus-size travelers.⁣ However, at every challenging juncture, there's an internal resilience that propels plus-size individuals forward. The journey becomes more than just reaching a destination; it's a deliberate effort to dismantle stereotypes and demand inclusivity within the travel landscape. Despite the obstacles, each step is a triumph over prejudice, reinforcing the notion that travel is an experience meant for everyone, regardless of size. This journey serves as a powerful narrative, challenging societal expectations and paving the way for a more compassionate and inclusive travel industry.⁣"

    To conclude, Jae'lynn said her message is not just a moral imperative but a business opportunity. "By prioritizing the comfort and well-being of all travelers, regardless of size, airlines can tap into a vast market and contribute to a travel experience that truly welcomes everyone."

    You can follow her on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube and get more information on her website.

    And sign her plus-size travel petition here!!!