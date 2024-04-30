    "Did You Know Your Nose Correlates To The Size Of Your Penis?": One Study Claims Nose Size Could Indicate Penis Size

    Well, I learned something new today.

    Krista Torres
    Dr. Anthony Youn is a board-certified plastic surgeon who offers a holistic approach to plastic surgery. He has been practicing for over 20 years and is also known for his off-the-cuff funny content on social media, where he has amassed well over 16 million followers.

    And Dr. Youn has recently caught the attention of millions of people after he shared a 2021 study that found nose size may correlate to penis size.

    In his video, he says, "Men with larger noses have an average wiener length of 5.3 inches whereas men with shorter noses have an average length of 4.1 inches..."

    "So that there means that the Hulk has a really small wee-wee — and Butthead has a huge one," he joked.

    BuzzFeed spoke with Dr. Youn who said he was referencing a Japanese study where they measured the body parts of 126 cadavers. "They compared flaccid penile length to stretched penile length but also took measurements of nose size, body weight, and height. They found a correlation between flaccid and stretched penile length, as well as a correlation between nose size and stretched penile length. Their final conclusion was that this might show that penile length is determined by genetics which you cannot change," he shared.

    Whenever he makes videos about penises, Dr. Youn said people often bring up ethnicities. "People poke fun at how certain ethnicities have stereotypically small or large penises," he said, adding that many people dispute those findings from personal experience.

    Dr. Youn said he's seen comments where people said their partner has a small nose and decent-size penis — and other people have mentioned that their exes had small noses AND small penises.

    So while there may be some truth to the study, Dr. Youn emphasized that it's important for people to take it with a grain of salt. "As many people will tell you, it's not the size of the boat, it's the motion in the ocean," he concluded.

    You can follow Dr. Youn on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. He is also hosting the podcast The Holistic Plastic Surgery Show, you can listen here.