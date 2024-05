BuzzFeed spoke with Dr. Youn who said he was referencing a Japanese study where they measured the body parts of 126 cadavers. "They compared flaccid penile length to stretched penile length but also took measurements of nose size, body weight, and height. They found a correlation between flaccid and stretched penile length, as well as a correlation between nose size and stretched penile length. Their final conclusion was that this might show that penile length is determined by genetics which you cannot change," he shared.