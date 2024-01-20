"The bride and groom SUCK for not making it clear that they are having a dry wedding on NYE. You SUCK for backing out of the wedding you RSVP'd to without offering to cover your plate cost and letting them know that you would like to attend the wedding to show support. Many years ago, I went to a dry wedding, and the six of us at our table all planned ahead. We had drinks ourselves in flasks, and we went outside to enjoy some liquid courage to get out on the dance floor and make it through speeches. You had things you could have done, especially with a group of eight friends who all wanted alcohol too."