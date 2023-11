"Not the asshole. He is demanding that his kids receive an equal share of the home you paid for and raised your daughter in decades before he even existed for you. That's absurd. If you're going to marry this man and merge finances with him, you need to speak to an attorney. If you have to go to great lengths to protect your child from his greed and entitlement, make sure marriage and merging finances is something you really want to do with this person." — SnakesCantWearPants