Well, Jonathon has made another fun quiz that seems to be a lot harder for people to pass, despite being made for middle schoolers. So if you goofed off during class, you'll probably fail this one. Let's get to it!
People are going in certain they've got the brains to ace it, only to accept defeat afterward.
Here are some funny highlights of the incorrectly guessed answers.
And lots of people claim they wouldn't have failed if they'd had multiple choice!
But it must be noted that not everyone failed. Carolyn, 62, gets bragging rights forever.
We spoke to Jonathon again, who said he finds the questions for his trivia on the internet and from his kids’ homework. "I have two seventh-graders and a sophomore in high school. I try to pick questions that I completely forgot the answer to but feel like they are simple," he said.
"I picked the middle school quiz because, as an adult, it can be tough to take in all the things children are expected to know. We all learned it at some point ourselves, but it drifts away after not using it for so long. It’s fun to think back to those facts from our middle school days," he added.
Jonathon said the frog question stumped the majority of people. (Frogs are amphibians, not reptiles.) "It’s just something you don’t think about daily. You look at a frog and think, That’s a frog. You don’t dive into its classification. Then, when you hear the answer, you get that rush of slight embarrassment because you couldn’t remember the name."