Millions Of Adults Are Failing This Viral "Middle School" Quiz, So Someone Please Save Humanity And Ace It

"I would have passed with multiple choice..."

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

Hello, friends, we're baaaaackkkk with TikTok trivia guru Jonathon Walters, who recently stumped over 7 million people with his general knowledge quiz (go here and take it).

Jonathon Walters smiling while sitting in a car
Jonathon Walters

Well, Jonathon has made another fun quiz that seems to be a lot harder for people to pass, despite being made for middle schoolers. So if you goofed off during class, you'll probably fail this one. Let's get to it!

Text: &quot;Him: could you pass a middle school quiz? Me out loud: probably not,&quot; followed by laughing emojis
@mr_baldman1 / Via tiktok.com

People are going in certain they've got the brains to ace it, only to accept defeat afterward.

Text: &quot;I answered all of them with confidence, but didn&#x27;t get a single one right&quot;
@mr_baldman1 / Via tiktok.com

Here are some funny highlights of the incorrectly guessed answers.

Comments from social media users, including &quot;The way I said vitamin D and not solar,&quot; &quot;i said a frog is a reptile,&quot; and &quot;I VERY confidently said &#x27;THERMAL&#x27;&quot;
@mr_baldman1 / Via tiktok.com

And lots of people claim they wouldn't have failed if they'd had multiple choice!

Text says &quot;I would&#x27;ve aced it with multiple choice&quot; with a laughing emoji
@mr_baldman1 / Via tiktok.com

But it must be noted that not everyone failed. Carolyn, 62, gets bragging rights forever.

Carolyn &quot;Wow, I finally passed one of your quizzes; I&#x27;m 62&quot;
@mr_baldman1 / Via tiktok.com

We spoke to Jonathon again, who said he finds the questions for his trivia on the internet and from his kids’ homework. "I have two seventh-graders and a sophomore in high school. I try to pick questions that I completely forgot the answer to but feel like they are simple," he said.

@mr_baldman1

Replying to @Erin Schimke How did you do? #quiz #learnontiktok #learn #trivia @Mahan Thank you for the inspiration! @Mahan

♬ Reflections on 52nd - AGM3

"I picked the middle school quiz because, as an adult, it can be tough to take in all the things children are expected to know. We all learned it at some point ourselves, but it drifts away after not using it for so long. It’s fun to think back to those facts from our middle school days," he added.

Students raising hands in a classroom, seen from behind
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

Jonathon said the frog question stumped the majority of people. (Frogs are amphibians, not reptiles.) "It’s just something you don’t think about daily. You look at a frog and think, That’s a frog. You don’t dive into its classification. Then, when you hear the answer, you get that rush of slight embarrassment because you couldn’t remember the name."

Jonathan posing a trivia question about what type of animal a frog is
@mr_baldman1 / Via tiktok.com

OK, let us know if you passed — and be sure to give Jonathon a follow for more fun quizzes like this!

