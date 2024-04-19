People Are Saying Megan Fox Looks "Unrecognizable" In Her Latest No-Makeup Instagram Selfie

This is the perfect opportunity to address just how damaging bullying can be.

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

Megan Fox. We all know who the queen is — she needs no introduction.

Megan Fox wears a mini dress and thigh-high boots as she exits a building at night
Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

And lately, Megan has been unapologetically living life. Last month she appeared on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast and bared all, including sharing the cosmetic procedures she has received as well as the ones she hasn't.

Call Her Daddy / youtube.com

If you're curious, Megan said she has been accused of having a face/brow lift, eyebrow threads, buccal fat removal, a butt lift, liposuction, and body contouring but emphasized that she has never actually had any of these procedures.

Megan speaking during a podcast interview
youtube.com

However, Megan shared that she has had breast augmentation twice, her nose done in her early twenties, botox, filler, and ONE other thing that she wasn't willing to share.

Megan in a ruffled dress posing at an event
Alberto Tamargo / Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

With or without plastic surgery, Megan is an ICON. In recent weeks we've seen her hair go from a red hue to a pink...

Presley Ann / Getty Images for GQ

To where we are now; a full-on blue head of hair with 26-inch extensions to boot, which she debuted at Coachella last weekend.

Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

Truly an ICONIC look.

Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

Anyway, what has people talking now is this selfie she took of herself "repairing" her hair after after Coachella:

The definition of gorgeous:

meganffox / Instagram: @meganfox

But, as trolls do, they came for her — some saying she looked like she had more work done, some saying it looked like the photo was altered by AI, and some saying she looked pregnant (like truly wtf kind of delusional world are we living in?). The comments aren't worth reading, all you need to know is they DON'T PASS THE VIBE CHECK!

meganffox / Instagram: @meganfox

Because, believe it or not, people look slightly different without makeup.

One person commented, &quot;Y&#x27;all are wild. She&#x27;s just not wearing make up....Chill&quot;
meganffox / Instagram: @meganfox

And commenting on someone's body — let alone questioning if they are or are not pregnant is, like, never acceptable.

Comment from user oliviaiccardo supporting Megan for not wearing makeup and calling her gorgeous and a real woman
meganffox / Instagram: @meganfox

Last year, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Megan stated that there has never been a point in her life where she has loved her body, and she never sees herself as beautiful.

youtube.com

She addressed her struggles with body dysmorphia again in the Call Her Daddy podcast and shared that she has been bullied, sexualized, and villainized by the media her whole life.

Taylor Hill / WireImage

So, this situation serves as a reminder that in order to move society ahead, we need to address the damage comments like this can bring, hold people accountable, and do better. Megan we 🫶 you!

