People Are Saying Megan Fox Looks "Unrecognizable" In Her Latest No-Makeup Instagram Selfie

Megan Fox. We all know who the queen is — she needs no introduction.
And lately, Megan has been unapologetically living life. Last month she appeared on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast and bared all, including sharing the cosmetic procedures she has received as well as the ones she hasn't.
If you're curious, Megan said she has been accused of having a face/brow lift, eyebrow threads, buccal fat removal, a butt lift, liposuction, and body contouring but emphasized that she has never actually had any of these procedures.
However, Megan shared that she has had breast augmentation twice, her nose done in her early twenties, botox, filler, and ONE other thing that she wasn't willing to share.
With or without plastic surgery, Megan is an ICON. In recent weeks we've seen her hair go from a red hue to a pink...
To where we are now; a full-on blue head of hair with 26-inch extensions to boot, which she debuted at Coachella last weekend.
Truly an ICONIC look.
Anyway, what has people talking now is this selfie she took of herself "repairing" her hair after after Coachella:
The definition of gorgeous:
But, as trolls do, they came for her — some saying she looked like she had more work done, some saying it looked like the photo was altered by AI, and some saying she looked pregnant (like truly wtf kind of delusional world are we living in?). The comments aren't worth reading, all you need to know is they DON'T PASS THE VIBE CHECK!
Because, believe it or not, people look slightly different without makeup.
And commenting on someone's body — let alone questioning if they are or are not pregnant is, like, never acceptable.
Last year, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Megan stated that there has never been a point in her life where she has loved her body, and she never sees herself as beautiful.