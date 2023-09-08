This Wife Got Left Behind At The Airport Because Her Husband Decided To Board Without Her — Here's Why People Are Siding With Her Husband

He has a 21-year-old daughter from a previous marriage but his current 43-year-old wife has raised her with him since she was six (the biological mother unfortunately passed away). The daughter now attends college in a different state and last year when they went to visit her, he told his wife they needed to be at the airport 90 minutes early. On the day of the flight, he got up early to make sure everything was packed and accounted for while his wife slept in. "It took me attempting to wake her up five times before she eventually got up. She then wanted to make coffee, shower, and eat a bowl of cereal. The airport ended up being busier than normal and it took so long to get through security that we missed our flight. Rightly so, the airline refused to refund our tickets. We were able to get new tickets but not until the next day and missed Friday afternoon and Saturday morning with our daughter. She was disappointed, to say the least."