In the case of Morgan's unfortunate kombucha explosion, Sarah explained that the good bacteria and yeast were working hard inside the bottle creating carbonation, but since she hadn't opened it, the carbonation had nowhere to go. "This means the pressure was building and building until the big moment. This is actually very common and is one of the most common questions I get about brewing kombucha — how to stop the explosions! People send me pictures all the time of their home-brewed kombucha splatter all over their ceilings and walls."